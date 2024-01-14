Video: Remy Metailler's Favourite Trails of 2023

Jan 15, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  
Part One.

Part Two.

Words: Remy Metailler

In 2023 I was lucky enough to check a few new trails and places. Quebec, Montana, Utah, Vancouver Island but also some stuff right next to home such as Whistler.

Ride with me as I have two mix tapes of the best trails and rides from the past 12 months.

Photo by @wjackdawe

Photo by Jack Dawe


