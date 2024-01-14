Watch
Video: Remy Metailler's Favourite Trails of 2023
Jan 15, 2024
by
Rémy Métailler
Part One.
Part Two.
Words
: Remy Metailler
In 2023 I was lucky enough to check a few new trails and places. Quebec, Montana, Utah, Vancouver Island but also some stuff right next to home such as Whistler.
Ride with me as I have two mix tapes of the best trails and rides from the past 12 months.
Photo by @wjackdawe
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
181 articles
