Video: Remy Metailler Shreds Squamish Steeps

Dec 21, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

Winter is dark, wet, slippery but still fun in Squamish. Come on board for some riding on some of my favourite trails around.


Video by @willbiname @remymetailler

photo

photo

photo

photo


Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
180 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 3 3
 Hey Remy, can you stop being so good for a hot minute so the rest of us can catch up?
Sincerely - a very average rider.
(only joking, please keep shredding)
  • 1 2
 Sick riding. I really miss full length films though.
  • 2 3
 Yawn.







