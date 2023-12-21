Watch
Video: Remy Metailler Shreds Squamish Steeps
Dec 21, 2023
by
Rémy Métailler
3 Comments
Words
: Remy Metailler
Winter is dark, wet, slippery but still fun in Squamish. Come on board for some riding on some of my favourite trails around.
Video by @willbiname
@remymetailler
Regions in Article
Squamish
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
180 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
3
notthatfast
(17 mins ago)
Hey Remy, can you stop being so good for a hot minute so the rest of us can catch up?
Sincerely - a very average rider.
(only joking, please keep shredding)
1
2
freeridemafia420
(24 mins ago)
Sick riding. I really miss full length films though.
2
3
mangochaos
(12 mins ago)
Yawn.
