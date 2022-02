After two years without riding stairs, it was time for a session in the city of Grasse in the South of France. Since 2014, an Urban Downhill event is organized there and features some super cool stair sections. I missed the event this year but made it back to ride the track and some other spots around.Such a different kind of riding from usually but just as fun.For more Urban Downhill videos, check out the channel and Instagram: @remymetailler