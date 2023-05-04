Watch
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: Remy Metailler Pushes the Limits in Squamish
May 4, 2023
by
Rémy Métailler
Follow
Following
22 Comments
No soundtrack necessary - watch as Remy hits steep slabs and technical gaps with his trademark precision.
Video by
@scott_secco
Photos by
@dylanwolskyphoto
Posted In:
Videos
Remy Metailler
22 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
15
0
kcy4130
(46 mins ago)
He makes those heinous lines look so smooth and easy. It's almost annoying how easy he makes them look!
[Reply]
13
0
machaut
(45 mins ago)
Yikes, when it looks steep on film!
[Reply]
1
0
JWadd
(25 mins ago)
Wish I could be there in person to see those insane lines and him knocking them out like popcorn.
[Reply]
9
0
chubby5000
(54 mins ago)
MUST WATCH!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
6
0
SoftSoilSampler
(27 mins ago)
Remi is a Jedi who uses the force to ride epic lines. May the 4th be with him always.
[Reply]
3
0
genericmk
(45 mins ago)
Best Ford commercial ever.
Congrats on the sponsor.
Pretty sick edit, lots of goosebumps. Amazing seeing the style moves on these high consequence bits as seen on YouTube videos of the past.
[Reply]
6
0
sunday06
(53 mins ago)
massive
[Reply]
4
0
mckrider
(52 mins ago)
So sick, but could use some DL Incognito!
[Reply]
2
0
j-t-g
(35 mins ago)
Hahaha I was just thinking "Sure, no sound track necessary, but some DL would make it even better!"
[Reply]
5
0
phastlikedatnascar
(51 mins ago)
that's pretty metal
[Reply]
2
0
torro86
(31 mins ago)
Remi is hands down my favorite rider. If there was any rider I would want to emulate... And he just puts out such good content. Learned a lot from his vids and riding.
[Reply]
4
0
BornOnTwo
(28 mins ago)
No soundtrack is refreshing, feels like you are out there watching.
[Reply]
4
0
sdaly
(18 mins ago)
Proof that 99.9% of us don't need downhill bikes
[Reply]
3
0
danielfloyd
(40 mins ago)
Makes me want the new tyee even more
[Reply]
3
0
oceanforsurf
(36 mins ago)
Best breaking in the business…
[Reply]
2
0
audioshnoll
(21 mins ago)
No, no, not this one, neither this one, no, wouln't that, no annnnd no. Phew, great video!
[Reply]
1
0
MT36
(6 mins ago)
This question is not directed at super uber sick ride master Remi... but why do these guys not wear full face helmets? Is it not cool anymore?
[Reply]
3
0
dstroud70
(16 mins ago)
Half lid!!!??? Dang.
[Reply]
2
0
BrutalSyl
(13 mins ago)
I can do that on a Propain you say ?!?
[Reply]
2
0
k2theg
(19 mins ago)
Well done!
[Reply]
1
0
BermJunky
(6 mins ago)
Surgical
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
20
eugenux
(52 mins ago)
great clip.. buuuuuut, where's the new Levo SL video? (shouldn't today be the day when the embargo is lifted?)
[Reply]
Pretty sick edit, lots of goosebumps. Amazing seeing the style moves on these high consequence bits as seen on YouTube videos of the past.