Video: Remy Metailler Pushes the Limits in Squamish

May 4, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

No soundtrack necessary - watch as Remy hits steep slabs and technical gaps with his trademark precision.

dylanwolsyphoto
dylanwolsyphoto

dylanwolsyphoto


Video by @scott_secco

Photos by @dylanwolskyphoto

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


22 Comments

  • 15 0
 He makes those heinous lines look so smooth and easy. It's almost annoying how easy he makes them look!
  • 13 0
 Yikes, when it looks steep on film!
  • 1 0
 Wish I could be there in person to see those insane lines and him knocking them out like popcorn.
  • 9 0
 MUST WATCH!!!!!!!!
  • 6 0
 Remi is a Jedi who uses the force to ride epic lines. May the 4th be with him always.
  • 3 0
 Best Ford commercial ever. Smile Congrats on the sponsor.
Pretty sick edit, lots of goosebumps. Amazing seeing the style moves on these high consequence bits as seen on YouTube videos of the past.
  • 6 0
 massive
  • 4 0
 So sick, but could use some DL Incognito!
  • 2 0
 Hahaha I was just thinking "Sure, no sound track necessary, but some DL would make it even better!"
  • 5 0
 that's pretty metal
  • 2 0
 Remi is hands down my favorite rider. If there was any rider I would want to emulate... And he just puts out such good content. Learned a lot from his vids and riding.
  • 4 0
 No soundtrack is refreshing, feels like you are out there watching.
  • 4 0
 Proof that 99.9% of us don't need downhill bikes
  • 3 0
 Makes me want the new tyee even more
  • 3 0
 Best breaking in the business…
  • 2 0
 No, no, not this one, neither this one, no, wouln't that, no annnnd no. Phew, great video!
  • 1 0
 This question is not directed at super uber sick ride master Remi... but why do these guys not wear full face helmets? Is it not cool anymore?
  • 3 0
 Half lid!!!??? Dang.
  • 2 0
 I can do that on a Propain you say ?!?
  • 2 0
 Well done!
  • 1 0
 Surgical
Below threshold threads are hidden





