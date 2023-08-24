Video: Remy Metailler Explores Mont Sainte Anne

Aug 24, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

Mont Sainte Anne is famous for its legendary World Cup Track, and a bit less for the rest of the mountain that features long laps, some flow and of course the classic gardens that will keep you on your toes! I managed to ride a few of the main trails, and it was fun!

This year the World Cup will have a different start... but also a different date. It used to happen in August, but the schedule got moved to October. The weather might be questionable, but the colours should be absolutely epic.

I connected with Frank Kirscher (@franckkirscher) AKA Franck The Tank, a local shredder sponsored by MSA to show me the best trail and lines and it was awesome to follow him down. Next year he will show me a trail he has built that's supposed to be the hardest trail in Quebec!

Thanks for watching and see you next week.

 Saw his bike in Bentoneville at bike fest and man it was sweet in person!





