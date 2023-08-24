Video: Remy Metailler Explores Mont Sainte Anne

Words
: Remy Metailler
Mont Sainte Anne is famous for its legendary World Cup Track, and a bit less for the rest of the mountain that features long laps, some flow and of course the classic gardens that will keep you on your toes! I managed to ride a few of the main trails, and it was fun!
This year the World Cup will have a different start... but also a different date. It used to happen in August, but the schedule got moved to October. The weather might be questionable, but the colours should be absolutely epic.
I connected with Frank Kirscher (@franckkirscher) AKA Franck The Tank, a local shredder sponsored by MSA to show me the best trail and lines and it was awesome to follow him down. Next year he will show me a trail he has built that's supposed to be the hardest trail in Quebec!
Thanks for watching and see you next week.