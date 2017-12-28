VIDEOS

Rémy Métailler's Best of 2017 - Video

Dec 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Remy Metailler - 2017

by remymetailler
Rémy had quite a year, and he's compiled the highlights into one greatest hits video. It's not all bike park laps, either; there's some skiing and moto riding thrown in for good measure.

17 Comments

  • + 7
 Good job Remy, you are one of my favorite riders!! That being said, 100% POV videos don't do justice to capture all the style of your riding. All your other edits in Whistler are my all time favs tho
  • + 4
 Great video!!!! Always full Gas!!!
  • + 4
 The warp speed urban dh is complete mind blower
  • + 2
 The urban downhill still makes my jaw drop
  • + 1
 I loved his ski footage he was posting to his stories last season (and probably this season too).
  • + 2
 Sure beats e-biking any day...
  • - 6
  • + 2
 @DDoc: don’t have an ebike but said it before, we mtb’ers love any and all kinda toys not sure why all the hating on just another toy, I guess if you can’t afford one (like me) and THAT guy can and is going faster with less effort it would make some people jealous.
  • + 2
 I felt like a kid in the window.
  • + 2
 Yeah Remy! Some of the urban footage was insane
  • + 2
 Your my hero Remy!
  • + 1
 scary fast.
  • + 0
 i like Remy but i'm old and hippity hoppity makes my ears bleed.
  • - 2
  • - 1
 that last guy he was following had some legit moves
  • + 3
 maybe that was Remy.
  • - 2
