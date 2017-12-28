Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Rémy Métailler's Best of 2017 - Video
Dec 28, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Remy Metailler - 2017
by
remymetailler
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 2,700
Faves:
29
Comments: 2
Rémy had quite a year, and he's compiled the highlights into one greatest hits video. It's not all bike park laps, either; there's some skiing and moto riding thrown in for good measure.
MENTIONS:
@remymetailler
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
53316 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
44942 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41348 views
Sam Pilgrim Off NS Bikes
37280 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
36997 views
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
33765 views
Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade
30336 views
Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel
26428 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
nicfugere
(4 hours ago)
Good job Remy, you are one of my favorite riders!! That being said, 100% POV videos don't do justice to capture all the style of your riding. All your other edits in Whistler are my all time favs tho
[Reply]
+ 4
Jabali
(5 hours ago)
Great video!!!! Always full Gas!!!
[Reply]
+ 4
preach
(5 hours ago)
The warp speed urban dh is complete mind blower
[Reply]
+ 2
gotohe11carolina
(1 hours ago)
The urban downhill still makes my jaw drop
[Reply]
+ 1
xTwoSnakesx
(1 hours ago)
I loved his ski footage he was posting to his stories last season (and probably this season too).
[Reply]
+ 2
m33pm33p
(5 hours ago)
Sure beats e-biking any day...
[Reply]
- 6
DDoc
(4 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
How do you think he got to the top of the whistler smart guy?
an electric lift. Anyone riding a ski lift is essentially ebiking, so bugger off.
I'm getting tired of the ebike hating.
[Reply]
+ 2
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(3 hours ago)
@DDoc
: don’t have an ebike but said it before, we mtb’ers love any and all kinda toys not sure why all the hating on just another toy, I guess if you can’t afford one (like me) and THAT guy can and is going faster with less effort it would make some people jealous.
[Reply]
+ 2
properp
(5 hours ago)
I felt like a kid in the window.
[Reply]
+ 2
captyvatemedia
(2 hours ago)
Yeah Remy! Some of the urban footage was insane
[Reply]
+ 2
DDoc
(5 hours ago)
Your my hero Remy!
[Reply]
+ 1
GOGRANDE
(31 mins ago)
scary fast.
[Reply]
+ 0
jamesbrant
(4 hours ago)
i like Remy but i'm old and hippity hoppity makes my ears bleed.
[Reply]
- 2
cmitchell
(2 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Prfg3vyZkA
check my song out its hip hop but I think it appeals to a very broad audience, even your grandma and sister.
[Reply]
- 1
cuban-b
(5 hours ago)
that last guy he was following had some legit moves
[Reply]
+ 3
DDoc
(4 hours ago)
maybe that was Remy.
[Reply]
- 2
Uncleshreddy
(4 hours ago)
Dag
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029600
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
an electric lift. Anyone riding a ski lift is essentially ebiking, so bugger off.
I'm getting tired of the ebike hating.
check my song out its hip hop but I think it appeals to a very broad audience, even your grandma and sister.
Post a Comment