Video: Remy Metailler's 'Best Of' POV Roundup

Jan 12, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

As the year came to an end, I put all my favourite POV clips together in one video. From Squamish, BC to Sedona, AZ, from loam to rock, green to red it has been an epic time.

13 Comments

  • 6 0
 "Camera on: check
Drone following: check
Bolt check: check
That part of your brain that stops you from doing insane things: disabled
OK, allons-y"
  • 5 0
 How steep do you like your trails?
Remy: Yes

Stay safe out there Smile
  • 1 0
 I had to rewind(?) this about 8 times just to figure out what the hell you were doing. I realized afterwards that I was breathing though my mouth the entire video lol.
You're a mad man Remi. So good.
  • 2 0
 Such sick lines... So inspiring to ride-a-long. Thanks for the good times, Remy!
  • 3 0
 My ass was puckered the entire video
  • 2 0
 tech and amplitude together as a maestro of freeride.
  • 1 0
 Very cool!

Are his bars really narrow, or is that just an effect of the wide lens?
  • 2 0
 Always quality riding content!
  • 1 0
 Would love to check out some of these lines IRL just to see
  • 1 0
 would have a hard time hiking any of that.
  • 1 0
 Love the sound of the undergrowth and spokes twanging
  • 1 0
 Noice POV Remy, so sick.
  • 1 0
 This dude’s a maniac





