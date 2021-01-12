Remy Morton Breaks Both Of His Arms

Remy Morton has posted on social media that he's had a less than ideal start to the summer season in Australia after breaking both his arms.
We wish him all the best with his recovery and can't wait to see him back on the bike and making more incredible videos
.
We've reached out to Morton to find out more.
My wife is a good friend...... LOL
The next few weeks are going to be a bit crap.
Pro tip: Don't do what I did and have falls re-breaking your arms.
Heal up Remy.
Side note, fear of this sort of stuff is probably the reason I progress slowly. Because on the one hand "Progression!" and then on the other is "being able to work and have income/pay morgage/etc!"
