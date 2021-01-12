Remy Morton Breaks Both Of His Arms

Jan 12, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Remy Morton has posted on social media that he's had a less than ideal start to the summer season in Australia after breaking both his arms.

We wish him all the best with his recovery and can't wait to see him back on the bike and making more incredible videos.

We've reached out to Morton to find out more.

53 Comments

  • 51 0
 BRB, going bidet shopping
  • 6 0
 Food for thought. Damn.
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 10 0
 Casts, now with BOA. What a time to be alive. Need some’ of dat KASHIMMMMMA coating to keep the itch away.
  • 5 0
 One of my wife's best friends was visiting from out state for a few weeks. While we were out she "borrowed" one of my bikes for a spin and took off down a big hill. Needless to say she wasn't prepared for the power of a 203mm saint disc and went otb on pavement and ended up just like this.
My wife is a good friend...... LOL
  • 47 5
 I’d like to make a joke about his but it wouldn’t be very Humerus.
  • 5 0
 Too soon.
  • 16 17
 The humerus is the bone that runs from the shoulder to the elbow (the one @brianpark broke in 2019). The bones in the lower arm are the radius and the ulna (the ones I broke in 2018!). From where his casts are, I'd say Remy did his radius and/or ulnas, but I've reached out to ask for details to be sure.
  • 15 0
 Ulna have to agree.
  • 23 0
 @sarahmoore: that’s why it isn’t Humerus.
  • 3 2
 @erbsforlife1: Ahhh gotcha!
  • 9 2
 @sarahmoore: I bet your fun at parties. Lol jk
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: I thought Radius and Ulna where two sisters from Switzerland who rode bikes?
  • 38 1
 #NoJerk2021
  • 35 0
 Man, and people were worried cause he wasn't wearing knee pads.
  • 26 0
 No nut January.
  • 3 0
 Dang, no blowies either?
  • 5 0
 @Mntneer: I'm sure not being able to move your arms doesn't stop you giving head.
  • 4 0
 @jay-me: i doubt he's worrying much about not giving head...
  • 2 0
 And February Frown
  • 2 0
 @Mntneer: WTF? Lol
  • 12 0
 I broke both of my arms once.
The next few weeks are going to be a bit crap.
Pro tip: Don't do what I did and have falls re-breaking your arms.
  • 10 0
 Ahh so this is the man Reddit lore speaks of.
  • 4 0
 And his mom, of course
  • 4 0
 @nhp890: please no
  • 3 0
 I'm only here to see who was going to post this.
  • 1 0
 EVERY DAMN THREAD
  • 1 0
 HAHAHAHA I remember reading this on Reddit back in the day. What a story. Can't seem to find it anywhere.
  • 4 0
 Yikes, lots of big names with injuries here recently.

Heal up Remy.

Side note, fear of this sort of stuff is probably the reason I progress slowly. Because on the one hand "Progression!" and then on the other is "being able to work and have income/pay morgage/etc!"
  • 4 0
 Is it pure chance this article is right above the 'huck to flat' compilation?
  • 4 0
 From Olly Wilkins's recent experience, a huck to flat seems to be the way to break an ankle, not an arm.
  • 5 2
 Feels bro. Shattered both my wrist years ago. Let me just say.....my wife is a SAINT!
  • 3 0
 She suuuure is
  • 4 1
 Must have been some crash. Absolutely fucked. Good luck Remy.
  • 1 0
 I thought i felt a slight earth tremor recently guess it was a RM shock wave! Heal up Mate ! Come back wearing some white tube sox on your arms too!!
  • 3 1
 Don’t get to discouraged waiting before you can ride again. You will be better then you ever were!
  • 3 2
 Everyone's breaking something these days. I want into this elusive club. I've gone 33 years without being cool
  • 1 0
 Well you can break your bank account I broke even in2020 so to me it was a good year
  • 2 1
 Ok Wolverine!
  • 1 2
 @giantwhip yeah it sucks. I broke my arm at the dump
  • 1 0
 @makripper: I read that ON the dump
  • 2 0
 Seriously though, that sucks.
  • 1 0
 The inability to properly wipe my ass is the scariest mountain biker thought
  • 1 0
 At least he will save on toilet paper. Get well soon
  • 1 0
 At least he got some next-level BOA-equipped casts. Bummer man.
  • 1 0
 I appreciate that Sarah wrote this article.
  • 2 1
 Riding like he does, its almost guaranteed to have major injuries. LOL
  • 1 0
 Round of applause for Remy ????
  • 1 0
 No hander on toilet for next few weeks
  • 1 1
 That's gonna be a lonely few weeks...
  • 1 0
 Ouch!
  • 1 1
 fuckkkkkkkkkk
  • 1 1
 Breaking news!

Post a Comment



