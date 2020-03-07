Remy Morton Picks up Red Bull Sponsorship

Mar 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle course builder Remy Morton has become the latest athlete to be sponsored by Red Bull and was handed his helmet as the contest wrapped up in New Zealand.

Alongside his building, Remy is also a regular at Fest events and a huge influence on the riding scene in Oceania and beyond. To make the moment even more special, the helmet was presented to Remy by fellow Red Bull athlete Brook MacDonald who was on-site to watch the slopestyle.

bigquotesAbsolutely speechless!! Today one of my biggest dreams ever became a reality. I can’t thank everyone enough who made this opportunity happen and for all of you who got me to this point. THANKYOU. Its Such an honor and proud moment to be joining the Red Bull family and on top to have the legend Brook MacDonald to hand it to me. let the good times roll!!Remy Morton


Regions in Article
Rotorua

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Red Bull Remy Morton Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
55131 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
49784 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44777 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38083 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37880 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37044 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35505 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
32860 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yeah mad Remy has been going hard for years, stoked!
  • 1 0
 I thought Remdog was from Australia?
  • 1 0
 Congrats bud!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008286
Mobile Version of Website