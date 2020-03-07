Remy Morton Picks up Red Bull Sponsorship

Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle course builder Remy Morton has become the latest athlete to be sponsored by Red Bull and was handed his helmet as the contest wrapped up in New Zealand.
Alongside his building, Remy is also a regular at Fest events and a huge influence on the riding scene in Oceania and beyond. To make the moment even more special, the helmet was presented to Remy by fellow Red Bull athlete Brook MacDonald who was on-site to watch the slopestyle.
|Absolutely speechless!! Today one of my biggest dreams ever became a reality. I can’t thank everyone enough who made this opportunity happen and for all of you who got me to this point. THANKYOU. Its Such an honor and proud moment to be joining the Red Bull family and on top to have the legend Brook MacDonald to hand it to me. let the good times roll!!—Remy Morton
