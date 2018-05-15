VIDEOS

Remy Morton Rides A BMX In Queenstown Bike Park - Video

May 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Remy Morton is one of the best bike riders you are likely to find, stylish on a downhill bike, an enduro bike and a BMX as well! We heard that Remy was taking his 20-inch whip with no suspension and rim brakes into the Queenstown Bike Park, so we charged up the cameras and followed him in. Hitting these trails on a BMX is no joke so PLEASE do not try this for yourself!


24 Comments

  • + 7
 The way they build some flow trails like freeways in bike parks these days, makes this seem doable for most. Note that I said seem. I don't mean to take away from the skill of Remy. I bet we'd all have second thoughts given the chance.
  • + 9
 the ending was quite uncomfortable
  • - 4
flag vinay (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah, kind of lame of whoever was filming (and/or has edited this movie). If he said "thanks, bye" it is the end of the video. Why keep filming, safely behind your camera?
  • + 8
 Practicing for La Bresse ?
  • + 7
 It’s only a matter of time before someone hits crabapple hits on a bmx
  • + 5
 I really want to learn to jump this summer, but more than that, I really, really need a pair of those shorts!!
  • + 2
 This was way less.scary then when pinkbike bought a bike from walmart in squamish then took.it to the bikepark. I think they did two laps on it and possibly returned it to walmart!
  • + 3
 Rim brakes on a BMX isn't like rim brakes on an MTB. The smaller the wheel, the faster it's spinning, so rim brakes on a 20" wheel can be very effective.
  • + 4
 Lol
  • + 1
 wat
  • - 1
 Haha. #ConfirmedByScience #AllTheUnderstandings #SortaTrue-ish
  • - 1
 Haha. #ConfirmedByScience #AllTheUnderstandings #SortaTrue-ish
  • + 2
 I see you've missed physics classes in school. It's a shame. Here, let me help you fill the gaps: www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8RA9Kw_IaE
  • - 1
 Haha.
#ConfirmedByScience
#AllTheUnderstandings
#SortaTrue-ish
  • - 2
 Haha.
#ConfirmedByScience
#AllTheUnderstandings
#SortaTrue-ish
  • + 1
 Nice, but I grew up watching guys like Sean Burns, so compared to his insanity, this is a walk in the park :-)
(to those who don't know who is that, you can see here youtu.be/Dl8Ydm7vwws?t=42m1s)
  • + 1
 Coming up a little short had to be eye watering good fun.
  • + 1
 Rim brakes is an overstatement. RIM BRAKE! As in one.
  • + 1
 that brake was screaming for dear hell.....
  • + 0
 Holy nut hugger shorts! Not way I ride a 20" on that without a set of knee pads. Remy is so smooth.. Zero F*cks! Big Grin
  • + 0
 Dang boy, he got some speed!
  • + 0
 Radical
  • + 0
 that. was. Rad!
  • - 3
 26 for life!

