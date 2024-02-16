Remy Morton Signs with Specialized Bicycles

Remy Morton has signed with Specialized Bicycles. Morton spent the last five years on Commencal, but says that his first bike was a Specialized Hot Rock and that this signing was always a dream for him.
|Signing with Specialized may have been the biggest goal of my riding career. My first mountain bike was a Specialized Hot Rock when I was 5 years old and looking up to riders like Matt Hunter and Steve Romaniuk in the early 2000’s all I ever wanted was to dig and ride big jumps on a Demo 8. To fast forward 20 years and this now being a reality leaves me nearly speechless.
I couldn’t be more proud to represent a brand that I’ve desired since my first time riding off road. I grew up inspired by the Specialized slogan "innovate or die". All I’ve ever wanted and still do want is to create the best jumps and lines possible to enjoy with all others who share the same passion. To be apart of the Soil Searching team is a dream come true.—Remy Morton
He'll be involved with the Soil Searching program and will be building and riding jumps all around the world in 2024. "It’s a surreal feeling planning the year knowing we’re going to be building in multiple continents with space between to ride and session these spots with a lot of others."
|Specialized is thrilled to bring in Remy Morton. His craftsmanship with trail building and riding is something special, and we’re excited to be a part of his flow moving forward.—Specialized
|Riding is my passion and digging is my hobby, fortunately it’s a great combination that works quite well together, ha! It’s cool to have a hobby that keeps you busy that you can later approach with your passion and enjoy! A lot of things I dig I never actually get a chance to ride, digging is the place where I escape from everything, it’s always a treat when I get to ride something I’ve built, But quite a lot of the time it’s not really even in my thoughts to ride the trail. The satisfaction of the hobby is watching others enjoy your project at the end - and if I can also join in on that, It’s a huge bonus that holds an unexplainable emotion. It's timeless.—Remy Morton
