Remy Morton Signs with Specialized Bicycles

Feb 16, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo

Remy Morton has signed with Specialized Bicycles. Morton spent the last five years on Commencal, but says that his first bike was a Specialized Hot Rock and that this signing was always a dream for him.

bigquotesSigning with Specialized may have been the biggest goal of my riding career. My first mountain bike was a Specialized Hot Rock when I was 5 years old and looking up to riders like Matt Hunter and Steve Romaniuk in the early 2000’s all I ever wanted was to dig and ride big jumps on a Demo 8. To fast forward 20 years and this now being a reality leaves me nearly speechless.

I couldn’t be more proud to represent a brand that I’ve desired since my first time riding off road. I grew up inspired by the Specialized slogan "innovate or die". All I’ve ever wanted and still do want is to create the best jumps and lines possible to enjoy with all others who share the same passion. To be apart of the Soil Searching team is a dream come true.Remy Morton


He'll be involved with the Soil Searching program and will be building and riding jumps all around the world in 2024. "It’s a surreal feeling planning the year knowing we’re going to be building in multiple continents with space between to ride and session these spots with a lot of others."

photo
photo


bigquotesSpecialized is thrilled to bring in Remy Morton. His craftsmanship with trail building and riding is something special, and we’re excited to be a part of his flow moving forward.Specialized


photo


bigquotesRiding is my passion and digging is my hobby, fortunately it’s a great combination that works quite well together, ha! It’s cool to have a hobby that keeps you busy that you can later approach with your passion and enjoy! A lot of things I dig I never actually get a chance to ride, digging is the place where I escape from everything, it’s always a treat when I get to ride something I’ve built, But quite a lot of the time it’s not really even in my thoughts to ride the trail. The satisfaction of the hobby is watching others enjoy your project at the end - and if I can also join in on that, It’s a huge bonus that holds an unexplainable emotion. It's timeless.Remy Morton


photo
Full bike check coming soon!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Remy Morton


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,278 articles
Report
31 Comments
  • 24 0
 Make Bighit Great Again.
  • 1 0
 is that a 26" ? uhhh (how to be a mtbiker)
  • 7 0
 Cool long travel balance bike.
  • 2 0
 Probably the coolest.
  • 1 0
 @L0rdTom: without a doubt.
  • 14 10
 8' wheelbase? Check.

150mm cranks? Check.

No drivetrain? Check.

Mini-mullet? Check.

Who does the big red S think they're going to sell this to?
  • 20 2
 Imagine if we rode the bikes we want to ride instead of the ones the industry tells us to
  • 17 0
 its a custom bike son, relax
  • 4 0
 me
  • 1 0
 @Dogl0rd: you don't ride the bike you'd want to? I mean I get not justifying the factory parts over performance spec, but any variance can be found can at any MTB budget.
  • 4 0
 They def didn’t sign Remy so they could sell his setup to the public. But signing him to grow their popularity in free ride was a great move on their part.
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: your missing his point. He’s saying the industry provides what it provides based on what it can sell. Remy’s bike is very out of the ordinary, mini mullet, super short cranks, no chain, etc yet a brand is accepting of that and signing him to a deal when most wouldn’t. But the flip side is how are you going to ride what you want to ride? Neko is doing this with frameworks but it’s a lot of cost and not everyone is able to afford to do that. Best most of us can do is modify our bikes to our liking
  • 5 0
 Double wide rims from 2003 and has a huge rear tire! Sick flash back huck bike .
  • 4 0
 Thicc!
  • 4 0
 Fast As Fuck
  • 1 0
 Nice!
And no one is like "you can't ride down a mountain with this HA"?-i'm waiting for..
  • 1 0
 Drivetrain sponsor need not apply
  • 1 0
 Specialized KNEEPADS stock collapses!!!!!!!! Eek Eek Eek
  • 4 4
 He looks like a farmer and his bike looks like farming machinery.
  • 1 2
 Them tittiz on that boy??
Below threshold threads are hidden







