Remy Morton Signs with Specialized Bicycles

Signing with Specialized may have been the biggest goal of my riding career. My first mountain bike was a Specialized Hot Rock when I was 5 years old and looking up to riders like Matt Hunter and Steve Romaniuk in the early 2000’s all I ever wanted was to dig and ride big jumps on a Demo 8. To fast forward 20 years and this now being a reality leaves me nearly speechless.



I couldn’t be more proud to represent a brand that I’ve desired since my first time riding off road. I grew up inspired by the Specialized slogan "innovate or die". All I’ve ever wanted and still do want is to create the best jumps and lines possible to enjoy with all others who share the same passion. To be apart of the Soil Searching team is a dream come true. — Remy Morton