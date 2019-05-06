Video: Remy Morton's South Island Adventure

CHRISTCHURCH

WANAKA

CORONET PEAK

At the end of March, the first round of CRANKWORX 2019 was held in ROTORUA, New Zealand. Joining COMMENCAL in December 2018, Australian rider Remy Morton participated in one of his first competitions wearing his new colours.We were present at the event and so decided to profit from our stay to better discover the Islands and spend a few days riding with Remy himself.For a week, we travelled with him to legendary spots in New Zealand, COMMENCAL offices in Christchurch and its beautiful Adventure Park, through the hills of Wanaka and Skyline Queenstown. It was on Rude Rock at Coronet Peak that our journey ended with an epic golden sunrise.In turn, there were magical moments behind the bars of his new FURIOUS, ABSOLUT and CLASH from Remy, when we could simply admire his unique style and flow.The endearing Australian rider rode the CLASH for the first time during this trip and after a week of riding some of New Zealand’s trails, here are his first impressions :"The CLASH is sick! There are not many enduro style bikes I can hop on out of a box and feel that comfortable on. To me, it basically just felt like my FURIOUS except lighter, easier to move around and pedal. Which I think for Christchurch Bike Park it made for the perfect bike. It really surprised me how stiff it was. I haven’t ridden an alloy trail bike in a few years now and it was so noticeable. In a good way. It just felt really solid and so predictable coming into corners and in the air. Really stoked on it! Can’t wait to have my own to ride all the timeVideo & Photos by Nico Brizin