Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Video: Remy Morton Steeze in Queenstown
Apr 8, 2019
by
COMMENCAL bicycles

Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Smooth like butter with full-fat style and steeze on Queenstown’s tracks, COMMENCAL New Zealand’s Remy Morton makes everything look so ridiculously effortless we could watch this all day!
36 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 33
lexdamis
(2 days ago)
Well...that was sick!!!
[Reply]
+ 17
Twoplanker110
(2 days ago)
When I dream I ride like this
[Reply]
- 1
audric
(2 days ago)
not even that fast for myself
[Reply]
- 3
drinkmilk54
(2 days ago)
@audric
: wow, you must be a fun bike instructor...
[Reply]
+ 7
elchap
(2 days ago)
@drinkmilk54
: Id imagine being a bike instructor isn't really about being the fastest rider on the hill, I am sure there are some pretty damn quick dudes who teach, instruction is a skill in itself. Just cause you can ride fast doesn't necessarily mean you can vocalize to others certain skills and techniques that will make them faster and more confident riders. Just my opinion tho, never been a bike instructor in my life so I wouldn't really know.
[Reply]
+ 4
Clarkeh
(2 days ago)
@drinkmilk54
: I wouldn't expect many bike instructors to be able to just teach you to go Remy fast, maybe if his last name was Kovarik...
[Reply]
+ 2
audric
(1 days ago)
@drinkmilk54
: the funniest!
Come ride with me next time you are in Whiss!
[Reply]
+ 2
audric
(1 days ago)
@elchap
: nope you are totally right.
thanks for that^^
[Reply]
+ 8
IntoTheEverflow
(2 days ago)
Wow, nicest video i have seen in a while!
[Reply]
+ 5
weekendshredder
(2 days ago)
So then, how many Remys Commencal now have? damn you Commencal always tease me with these great videos
[Reply]
+ 5
markz
(2 days ago)
Me thinks the camera dude could have passed him..
[Reply]
+ 5
ehenrickson
(2 days ago)
Absolutely blasting!
[Reply]
+ 5
schwaaa31
(2 days ago)
Fast and loose. So good.
[Reply]
+ 1
Freeriider
(10 hours ago)
This guy has massive balls, crazy how he shred after the huge crash he had in Loose fest .. Congrats
[Reply]
+ 1
XCAussie
(2 days ago)
60% time airborne, 40% touching down to change direction. WTF, knew he was fast but....
[Reply]
+ 1
FurryCrew
(2 days ago)
Ohh I've never seen that corner cut/jump @ 2:30 before right at the end of the trail. Gotta try it next time I'm down there.
[Reply]
+ 2
beeboo
(2 days ago)
Sooooo fast!!! Trails look amazing
[Reply]
+ 2
BartDM
(2 days ago)
I don´t understand what I just saw....
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(2 days ago)
Sick riding, does anyone even ride Wynyard or Remarks in Q'town any more?
[Reply]
+ 1
Gravity-Fiend
(15 hours ago)
Dream goes off weekly. Remarks im unsure of. But people pedal to Coronet and lap that before heading to the bikepark
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(14 hours ago)
@Gravity-Fiend
: Wynyard & Remarkables downhill tracks were my fav' by a long shot, can't blame people for shuttling the bike park and riding skyline all the time tho
[Reply]
+ 1
ferenooo
(1 days ago)
Bhu well that was sick-good-fast-perfect
[Reply]
+ 1
DDoc
(1 days ago)
Underrated video, thats was amazing.
[Reply]
+ 2
bikebike69
(2 days ago)
Sooo flow.....I like it!
[Reply]
+ 1
jackdaripper1324
(10 hours ago)
I didn't recognise him without a bmx.. Ttr
[Reply]
+ 1
BobLogiii
(2 days ago)
That was fast! Remember not to over cook those doubles though kids.
[Reply]
+ 2
Connorlacey
(2 days ago)
That was f****n sick!
[Reply]
+ 2
youknowitsus
(2 days ago)
Absolutely godly
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(2 days ago)
Injury sorted or am I mixing people up?
[Reply]
+ 1
Gravity-Fiend
(15 hours ago)
Injury sorted from what i saw
[Reply]
+ 2
melodymaker
(2 days ago)
STYLE
[Reply]
+ 1
cagreenwood
(2 days ago)
So good to see him back shredding on the big wheels, such insane style!
[Reply]
+ 2
sundaydoug
(2 days ago)
so good!
[Reply]
+ 2
Ferds
(2 days ago)
Oh my lord!
[Reply]
+ 2
leviatanouroboro
(2 days ago)
F***ING SENDING
[Reply]
+ 1
rismo68
(1 days ago)
0_0 Sick.
[Reply]
