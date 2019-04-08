VIDEOS

Video: Remy Morton Steeze in Queenstown

Apr 8, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Smooth like butter with full-fat style and steeze on Queenstown’s tracks, COMMENCAL New Zealand’s Remy Morton makes everything look so ridiculously effortless we could watch this all day!

36 Comments

  • + 33
 Well...that was sick!!!
  • + 17
 When I dream I ride like this
  • - 1
 not even that fast for myself
  • - 3
 @audric: wow, you must be a fun bike instructor...
  • + 7
 @drinkmilk54: Id imagine being a bike instructor isn't really about being the fastest rider on the hill, I am sure there are some pretty damn quick dudes who teach, instruction is a skill in itself. Just cause you can ride fast doesn't necessarily mean you can vocalize to others certain skills and techniques that will make them faster and more confident riders. Just my opinion tho, never been a bike instructor in my life so I wouldn't really know.
  • + 4
 @drinkmilk54: I wouldn't expect many bike instructors to be able to just teach you to go Remy fast, maybe if his last name was Kovarik...
  • + 2
 @drinkmilk54: the funniest!
Come ride with me next time you are in Whiss!
  • + 2
 @elchap: nope you are totally right.
thanks for that^^
  • + 8
 Wow, nicest video i have seen in a while!
  • + 5
 So then, how many Remys Commencal now have? damn you Commencal always tease me with these great videos
  • + 5
 Me thinks the camera dude could have passed him..Smile
  • + 5
 Absolutely blasting!
  • + 5
 Fast and loose. So good.
  • + 1
 This guy has massive balls, crazy how he shred after the huge crash he had in Loose fest .. Congrats
  • + 1
 60% time airborne, 40% touching down to change direction. WTF, knew he was fast but....
  • + 1
 Ohh I've never seen that corner cut/jump @ 2:30 before right at the end of the trail. Gotta try it next time I'm down there.
  • + 2
 Sooooo fast!!! Trails look amazing
  • + 2
 I don´t understand what I just saw....
  • + 1
 Sick riding, does anyone even ride Wynyard or Remarks in Q'town any more?
  • + 1
 Dream goes off weekly. Remarks im unsure of. But people pedal to Coronet and lap that before heading to the bikepark
  • + 1
 @Gravity-Fiend: Wynyard & Remarkables downhill tracks were my fav' by a long shot, can't blame people for shuttling the bike park and riding skyline all the time tho
  • + 1
 Bhu well that was sick-good-fast-perfect
  • + 1
 Underrated video, thats was amazing.
  • + 2
 Sooo flow.....I like it!
  • + 1
 I didn't recognise him without a bmx.. Ttr
  • + 1
 That was fast! Remember not to over cook those doubles though kids.
  • + 2
 That was f****n sick!
  • + 2
 Absolutely godly
  • + 1
 Injury sorted or am I mixing people up?
  • + 1
 Injury sorted from what i saw
  • + 2
 STYLE
  • + 1
 So good to see him back shredding on the big wheels, such insane style!
  • + 2
 so good!
  • + 2
 Oh my lord!
  • + 2
 F***ING SENDING
  • + 1
 0_0 Sick.

