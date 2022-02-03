Rémy Métailler Partners with 7mesh for 2022

PRESS RELEASE: 7mesh Cycling Apparel
We are excited to announce that were expanding our partnership with Squamish local and freeride legend Rémy Métailler. In 2022, 7mesh will be his head-to-toe apparel supplier, outfitting him with a full range of tools for every new line, big hit, and favourite trail he rides.
A French transplant who moved to the mountain biking playground of British Columbia’s coastal mountains, Rémy has developed a signature riding style that he brings everywhere from the bike park to the gnarliest chutes and slabs out there. Now residing in our hometown of Squamish, you’ll find Rémy out on the trails no matter what the conditions with 7mesh gear to back him up.
Known for being meticulous about every aspect of his equipment, Rémy has become a key member of 7mesh’s test team, putting big miles and lots of vertical on every new style. This season, Rémy’s input has helped with completely reimagined Slab enduro shorts, do-everything Glidepath shorts, and a broader range of styles in the Desperado trail shirts collection.
|Working with 7mesh last year on outer layers like jackets and waterproof pants made me really appreciate the quality of their products and all the thought that goes into creating them. I followed the development of products like the Glidepath Pants and saw that 7mesh clothing really matches up with my riding needs. That’s why I'm excited to extend our partnership to wear their full line of clothing and help them develop new pieces.—Rémy Métailler
|For us, this partnership is about pushing limits. 7mesh products are forged by the terrain of the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, and collaborating with Rémy showcases our playground as he helps us develop and refine our gear.—Tyler Jordan, 7mesh President
To learn more about 7mesh apparel, visit 7mesh.com 7mesh.com
or follow on Instagram @7meshinc
. Catch up with Rémy’s adventures at @remymetailler
.
Photography by Margus Riga
10 Comments
Remy signing with 7mesh is not the biggest news but it's still a big influencer signing with a brand that is new to the space at least for me.
Can we not make every comment section about outside ? It's already too bad that nekos video got that treatment!
I like the guys at Beta... I liked them before they became Beta and was happy to see them land on their feet so I picked up a subscription in support. Just happened that then Outside bought Pinkbike so now I'll have access to the paid Pinbike content when it drops like the DH team stuff that's coming this spring/summer.
And yes, Remy is one of the biggest youtuber/influencer mountain bikers out there putting out amazing content... this is definitely mtb news. Is it huge news? no, but it's mildly interesting mtb content... those who don't think so could easily just move onto the next article without getting their panties in a bunch. People are weird.
Remy: *Gets annoyed*
*click*
Photographer: "Perfect. Got it!"
Post a Comment