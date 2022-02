Rémy Métailler Partners with 7mesh for 2022

PRESS RELEASE: 7mesh Cycling Apparel

Working with 7mesh last year on outer layers like jackets and waterproof pants made me really appreciate the quality of their products and all the thought that goes into creating them. I followed the development of products like the Glidepath Pants and saw that 7mesh clothing really matches up with my riding needs. That’s why I'm excited to extend our partnership to wear their full line of clothing and help them develop new pieces. — Rémy Métailler

For us, this partnership is about pushing limits. 7mesh products are forged by the terrain of the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, and collaborating with Rémy showcases our playground as he helps us develop and refine our gear. — Tyler Jordan, 7mesh President

We are excited to announce that were expanding our partnership with Squamish local and freeride legend Rémy Métailler. In 2022, 7mesh will be his head-to-toe apparel supplier, outfitting him with a full range of tools for every new line, big hit, and favourite trail he rides.A French transplant who moved to the mountain biking playground of British Columbia’s coastal mountains, Rémy has developed a signature riding style that he brings everywhere from the bike park to the gnarliest chutes and slabs out there. Now residing in our hometown of Squamish, you’ll find Rémy out on the trails no matter what the conditions with 7mesh gear to back him up.Known for being meticulous about every aspect of his equipment, Rémy has become a key member of 7mesh’s test team, putting big miles and lots of vertical on every new style. This season, Rémy’s input has helped with completely reimagined Slab enduro shorts, do-everything Glidepath shorts, and a broader range of styles in the Desperado trail shirts collection.To learn more about 7mesh apparel, visit 7mesh.com 7mesh.com or follow on Instagram @7meshinc . Catch up with Rémy’s adventures at @remymetailler Photography by Margus Riga