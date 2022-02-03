close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Rémy Métailler Partners with 7mesh for 2022

Feb 3, 2022
by 7mesh  

PRESS RELEASE: 7mesh Cycling Apparel

We are excited to announce that were expanding our partnership with Squamish local and freeride legend Rémy Métailler. In 2022, 7mesh will be his head-to-toe apparel supplier, outfitting him with a full range of tools for every new line, big hit, and favourite trail he rides.




A French transplant who moved to the mountain biking playground of British Columbia’s coastal mountains, Rémy has developed a signature riding style that he brings everywhere from the bike park to the gnarliest chutes and slabs out there. Now residing in our hometown of Squamish, you’ll find Rémy out on the trails no matter what the conditions with 7mesh gear to back him up.

Known for being meticulous about every aspect of his equipment, Rémy has become a key member of 7mesh’s test team, putting big miles and lots of vertical on every new style. This season, Rémy’s input has helped with completely reimagined Slab enduro shorts, do-everything Glidepath shorts, and a broader range of styles in the Desperado trail shirts collection.




bigquotesWorking with 7mesh last year on outer layers like jackets and waterproof pants made me really appreciate the quality of their products and all the thought that goes into creating them. I followed the development of products like the Glidepath Pants and saw that 7mesh clothing really matches up with my riding needs. That’s why I'm excited to extend our partnership to wear their full line of clothing and help them develop new pieces.Rémy Métailler


bigquotesFor us, this partnership is about pushing limits. 7mesh products are forged by the terrain of the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, and collaborating with Rémy showcases our playground as he helps us develop and refine our gear.Tyler Jordan, 7mesh President




To learn more about 7mesh apparel, visit 7mesh.com 7mesh.com or follow on Instagram @7meshinc. Catch up with Rémy’s adventures at @remymetailler.



Photography by Margus Riga

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
76408 views
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
71795 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
63715 views
Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames
43595 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
40737 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson
40134 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
37759 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
37132 views

10 Comments

  • 17 3
 Is this really front-page news? Or is PB trying to show how much worse the "free" articles are
  • 6 2
 ok someone explain this to me, aren't the pay wall articles just from beta mtb which would have been paid to read anyway ?
Remy signing with 7mesh is not the biggest news but it's still a big influencer signing with a brand that is new to the space at least for me.
Can we not make every comment section about outside ? It's already too bad that nekos video got that treatment!
  • 4 0
 Yes beta has always been paid. They're under the Outside umbrella so it makes a lot of sense to repost articles here to get some viewership from Pinkbike's huge audience, in fact it would be stupid not to. Just a lot of pinkbikers like to pretend mountain biking isn't a multi-billion dollar corporate industry that relies on strategic marketing... like any other business. Businesses gona business.

I like the guys at Beta... I liked them before they became Beta and was happy to see them land on their feet so I picked up a subscription in support. Just happened that then Outside bought Pinkbike so now I'll have access to the paid Pinbike content when it drops like the DH team stuff that's coming this spring/summer.

And yes, Remy is one of the biggest youtuber/influencer mountain bikers out there putting out amazing content... this is definitely mtb news. Is it huge news? no, but it's mildly interesting mtb content... those who don't think so could easily just move onto the next article without getting their panties in a bunch. People are weird.
  • 7 3
 Good for Remy but holy P A Y W A L L articles!
  • 1 0
 Photographer" OK Remy. Put your hand on the bike. Get your other hand on your hip. A little left. More left. Now your other hand..."
Remy: *Gets annoyed*
*click*
Photographer: "Perfect. Got it!"
  • 5 2
 This is a really important update for the community…..
  • 2 2
 Can’t wait to be influenced into buying insanely overpriced gear so I can ride like him
  • 1 0
 couldn't get through my day without this news, phew.
  • 2 2
 This is crazy! Best MTB pants ever?? how are these even legal
  • 1 0
 These Pants Changed My Life

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008217
Mobile Version of Website