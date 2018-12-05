Renthal Announces Zero Rise Handlebar

PRESS RELEASE: Renthal

New Fatbar Lite and Fatbar Lite Carbon Zero Rise

Fatbar Lite Carbon Zero

• UD carbon construction

• Ride-tuned flex characteristics

• Market leading 190g weight

• 9 degree sweep

• Abrasive surface central clamp section

• Permanent graphics, set-up grid and cut marks

• 31.8mm clamp diameter

• MSRP - $164.95 / £129.95

• https://cycling.renthal.com/shop/cycle-products/cycle-handlebars/fblcz

• High grade 7-series aluminium construction.

• Market leading 270g weight

• 9 degree sweep

• Permanent graphics, set-up grid and cut marks

• Renthal AluGold or Black hard anodised finish

• 31.8mm clamp diameter

• MSRP $84.95 / £69.95

• https://cycling.renthal.com/shop/cycle-products/cycle-handlebars/fblz

New Fatbar Lite Carbon Zero Rise Features;

Ride Tuned UD Carbon Construction

The Fatbar Lite Carbon uses a full UD carbon construction. Efficient placement and orientation of the uni-directional carbon fibres maximise strength, whilst minimising weight.

The UD (uni-directional) carbon fibres are layered and aligned to give specific flex characteristics, unique to the Fatbar Lite Carbon, maximising control and comfort.



Trail Geometry

A full 780mm trail width gives ample control in the most extreme trail conditions. With cut marks to 680mm, the Fatbar Lite Carbon can be tuned for everything from 29er trail control to XC race speed.



Ultra Durable with Market Leading Weight

The Fatbar Lite Carbon Zero rise hits the scales at a market leading 190g, for a 780mm width.

Impact strength is hugely important. This is why the Fatbar Lite Carbon is designed to significantly surpass the EN BMX drop test standard.



Fatbar Lite Zero Rise Features;

7 Series Aluminium

The Renthal Fatbar Lite is constructed from exclusive, high strength, 7 series aluminium. An optimised, taperwall tube is used to minimise weight, whilst maintaining maximum strength and durability. The resulting 270g weight is market leading, for a 780mm aluminium handlebar.



Trail Geometry

A full 780mm trail width gives ample control in the most extreme trail conditions. With cut marks to 680mm, the Fatbar Lite can be tuned for everything from 29er trail control to XC race speed.



Hard Anodised and Shot Peened

The Fatbar Lite features a hard anodising surface treatment. This finish is far superior in abrasion resistance to standard anodising, to keep your handlebar looking new.

Millions of tiny steel shot are blasted at high velocity at the Fatbar Lite, leaving a textured surface finish. This process vastly increases the fatigue life and hence durability of the handlebar



For more information on this new product range, visit our website - https://cycling.renthal.com/shop/zero-launch

These products are shipping now - Contact your national distributor to locate your nearest dealer - https://cycling.renthal.com/shop/support/cycle-distributors

We are pleased to announce the launch of the Fatbar Lite and Fatbar Lite Carbon Zero Rise.In response to demand from both XC and trail riders for a zero rise handlebar, we have developed the Fatbar Lite Zero Rise and Fatbar Lite Carbon Zero Rise.Following in-depth market research, it was identified that a 780mm width would give trail riders all the width they need and give the option to reduce width for XC racers.To align with all our handlebar ranges, the 9 degree sweep and the location of the bend from the centre, puts the rider’s hands in the same angular location from the stem as with all our other handlebars. We also matched the ride characteristics of the Fatbar Lite and Fatbar Lite Carbon, to give the same great ride quality.