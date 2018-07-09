PRESS RELEASES

Renthal Launches New Fatbar Carbon

Jul 9, 2018
by Renthal Cycling  

PRESS RELEASE: Renthal

The new Fatbar Carbon features an upgraded width of 800mm. Whilst increasing the width, with efficient use of material, Renthal retains the same market-leading 225g weight and the same strength and flex characteristics of the original Fatbar Carbon. The



Developed alongside Renthal's World Cup DH race teams, the V2 Fatbar Carbon has already been used to win the 2017 UCI World Cup title, with YT Mob's Aaron Gwin. A testament to this handlebar's race-bred performance.

The V2 Fatbar Carbon is shipping internationally now, so contact your national distributor to locate your nearest dealer https://cycling.renthal.com/shop/support/cycle-distributors

Features:
UD Carbon Construction: The Fatbar Carbon uses a full UD carbon construction. Efficient placement and orientation of the uni-directional carbon fibres maximise the strength and stiffness of the handlebar.


Ride Tuned:
The UD (uni-directional) carbon fibres are layered and aligned to give specific flex characteristics. The stiffness of the Fatbar Carbon results in incredible control, yet careful tuning gives the perfect level of comfort.


DH Race Ready:
A full 800mm width, with 7deg backsweep / 5deg upsweep geometry is perfect for DH racing. Four rise options - 10, 20, 30 and 40mm, to allow you to choose the right bar for your body size, your riding style and your bike set-up.


Centre Profile:
The 31.8mm central section extends much further than most other handlebars. Widening the span of this oversize section vastly increases the strength and stiffness of the Fatbar Carbon.


Ultra-Durable:
Impact strength is hugely important in a DH race handlebar. This is why the Fatbar Carbon is designed to significantly surpass the EN BMX drop test standard.


Set-Up Markings:
A central set-up grid and width markings allow accurate fine tuning, to personalise the fit of your Fatbar Carbon.


MSRP - USD $164.95 / £134.95

For more information, head to https://cycling.renthal.com/shop/

Riding photos - Isaac Paddock/YT Mob

MENTIONS: @renthalcycling


6 Comments

  • + 4
 I love Renthal's business model - every 2 years release a Brand New Product Line Up which in reality you'd need an engineering degree to actually notice the difference.


Ok I'm being facetious , I love Renthal (and I buy local) they just have a hell of a lot of FatBar updates!
  • + 1
 > I love Renthal's business model

you mean business model of a successful company?
  • + 1
 Probably a stupid question, but I see the measurement marks at the ends and wonder if you can cut down carbon bars easily or just Ali bars?
  • + 1
 Are they the first that went back to 31.8 from 35 mm? Looks like there's a reason behind it.
  • + 1
 There are multiple 800+ handlebars coming in at 225g or below. Not sure why they used the term “Market Leading.”
  • + 1
 Bar none!

Post a Comment



