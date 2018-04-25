Renthal Push-On Grip Ultra Tacky – Review



The latest Ultra Tacky version of Renthal's Push-On grip uses rubber that is, well, ultra tacky. This non-lock-on style grip may seem old-fashioned, but with a new quick drying glue and the fact that most modern handlebar controls are removable without taking off the grips, they really are a fit and forget solution. They are also cheaper than nearly any lock-on grip at $15.95 USD / €13.99 EUR.









Push-On Grip Ultra Tacky Details



• cycling.renthal.com • Ultra Tacky compound• Knurled grip section• Block pattern outer edge• Medium flange• 135mm length• Expander end-plugs• Double grooved for grip-wire• Made in the UK• Weight: 108 grams (pair inc. bar end plugs)• Price: $15.95 USD / €13.99 EUR





Installation



Gluing and wiring may seem like a hassle compared to sliding on a lock-on grip and turning a 3mm Allen key, but thanks to Renthal's quick drying grip glue (the previous glue needed hours to cure) your grips can be on and ready to use within minutes. Simply put some glue inside the grip and on the bar, then slide it on, wipe off the excess and install the expander plug. The glue bonds best to shot-peened alloy handlebars, but I also had good success with carbon bars.



The new version of the expanding bar plugs have a smaller outside diameter than the original versions, and are more comfortable for riders who like the palm of their hand overlapping the end of the bar. To remove, simply slide a narrow Allen key or screwdriver under the grip and pour in some isopropyl alcohol; this will remove the grip in seconds.





Wiring? Adding wire to the grips motocross style is an option, but I found the new glue works so well I never had problems with water getting under the grips and loosening them. If I lived in a wetter climate, I would do this as a belt and braces approach.



The piéce de la resistance of the Push-On grips is customization – with a lock-on grip you have essentially no way to change the feel; the Push-On grips can easily be cut to shorter length, and more recently I have been experimenting with the shape. Some riders have wrapped tape around their bar first and then stretched the grip over for a thicker grip. I like the slim grip overall, but it never feels like there is enough material for my little fingers to clamp on to – enter Sugru. This moldable rubber is great to adjust the shape of the grip. I added some to the bar, then glued the grip over the top for a custom shape. Yes, it's super geeky, but I think it's worth it.



When they're brand new, the Puch On grips' Ultra-Tacky rubber actually sticks to clean gloves. After some use, this effect wears off, but a wash with some simple detergent will bring them back to life. This is a reassuring feeling in rough sections and at high speeds.



The damping from the Push-On's is second to none, which makes them a good solution for hand or arm pump, as well as general comfort. I almost never get any arm pump or hand soreness with these grips.



The Ultra Tacky doesn't last as long as the original Kevlar Push On grip from Renthal, but they still seem to last for ages, wearing to the shape of your hands, with plenty of material compared to a lock-on of the same outer diameter, which would wear down to the plastic sheath more quickly.



Could they be any better in my eyes? Maybe if Renthal made a Push-On version of their







Pinkbike's Take:

There are only a handful, or fewer, products that I would choose for every ride on any kind of bike, and the Ultra Tacky Push-On grips are one of them. Great damping, grip, and price. — Paul Aston





