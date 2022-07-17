Replay: 4X Pro Tour World Series 2022 - Czech Republic

14.-16.7.2022, JBC bikepark, Jablonec and Nisou (CZE)
- 4X Pro Tour World Series race in fourcross
- the craziest fourcross race with the best fourcross riders all over the world
- over 10 000 spectators and you!
- #jbc4xrevelations
JBC 4X Revelations fourcross world series is back in Czech Republic for a 9th edition of this unique event. The biggest fourcross show will be rocking this year with the best riders in the world and in front of wild Czech crowd. Fights elbow to elbow, racing side by side, crashing and with only one to goal - TO WIN!
[PI=22967594]Big thanks goes to our main partners: GHOST bikes, Red Bull, Liberecký kraj, město Jablonec nad Nisou, Pivovar Rohozec, A.Raymond, GoPRO, MK Cars, KODAK Jakoubě and JBC bikepark.
[/PI] Official social media JBC 4X Revelations:www.jbc4xrevelations.comwww.facebook.com/jbc4xrevelationswww.instagram.com/jbc4xrevelations
