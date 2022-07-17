Replay: 4X Pro Tour World Series 2022 - Czech Republic

Will Tomas Slavik defend his title for 9th time in row? Will Red Bull Air Race pilot Martin Sonka bring even more spectators to the hill with his flight show? All the answer you will find out on 16.7. at JBC bikepark Czech Republic.

Except all the pro riders even the smaller riders will get the chance to compete in front of such a big crowd. As a side show the will be REVELATIONS KIDS EVENT, where the best riders until 13 yo and in 13-16 yo will be fighting for the podium in their categories.

After qualification on friday expect massive warm up party with 4 DJs and on saturday 3 bands and 3 Djs will bring the show to the finish area.

As not everyone is not able to arrive we prepared a LIVE STREAM at several platforms for you as Youtube, Facebook and National TV. For links please follow our social media.

JBC 4X Revelations fourcross world series is back in Czech Republic for a 9th edition of this unique event. The biggest fourcross show will be rocking this year with the best riders in the world and in front of wild Czech crowd. Fights elbow to elbow, racing side by side, crashing and with only one to goal - TO WIN!