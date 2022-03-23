close
Replay & Results: Stage 3 of the Cape Epic - 101km in Distance with 2250m of Climbing

Mar 23, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


The Stage 3 of the Absa Cape Epic 2022 led over the trails of Greyton. With 101km in distance and 2250m of climbing it was another tough day for the riders.

Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER) of Speed Company Racing showed their class as they broke away from the leading men's bunch already after the opening kilometres. The young Germans rode away from Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized's Matt Beers (RSA) and Chris Blevins (USA). They quickly opened a gap of two minutes 15 seconds, which they held to the finish line. It was their first ever Absa Cape Epic win. Overall leaders Canyon Northwave MTB of Andreas Seewald (GER) and Martin Stosek (CZE) finished in third. In the women’s Hayley Preen (RSA) and Mari Rabie (RSA) sparked the racing as they went on the attack early, opening a gap of two minutes. At the 60 kilometers mark, the women came back together until the final climb of the stage. With the finish line in Greyton in sight, Candice Lill (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) made their break. It proved to be the stage-winning tactic for the Faces Rola pair as they sprinted across the line to secure their first stage win of the 2022 race in front overall leaders NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized of Haley Batten (USA) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) two seconds behind.


Stage 2 Results



Men

1st. Georg EGGER & Lukas BAUM 03:48:33.4
2nd. Matthew BEERS & Christopher BLEVINS +00:02:15.2
3rd. Andreas SEEWALD & Martin STOŠEK +00:03:27.9


Women

1st. Candice LILL & Mariske STRAUSS 04:50:35.3
2nd. Haley BATTEN & Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE +00:00:02.9
3rd. Mari RABIE & Hayley PREEN +00:02:37.2





Stage 3 livestream:





OVERALL Standings after Stage 3



Men

1. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek 14:06:53.3
2.Georg Egger & Lukas Baum +00:04:42.1
3. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins +00:06:52.2
4. Hans Becking & José Dias +00:09:05.7
5. Nino Schurter & Lars Forster +00:14:33.7



Women

1. Haley Batten & Sofia Gomez Villafane 17:14:57.8
2. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss +00:10:07.6
2. Pauline Ferrand Prévot & Robyn De Groot +00:12:19.0
4. Ariane Lüthi & Amy Wakefield +00:16:26.9
5. Mari Rabie & Hayley Preen +00:44:36.9



