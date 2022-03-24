Replay & Results: Stage 4 of the Cape Epic

Words: Cape Epic

Stage 4 Results



Men



1st. Matthew BEERS & Christopher BLEVINS 03:19:22.0

2nd. Andreas SEEWALD & Martin STOŠEK +00:00:02.1

3rd. Georg EGGER & Lukas BAUM +00:00:08.1





Women



1st. Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT & Robyn DE GROOT 04:03:28.1

2nd. Haley BATTEN & Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE +00:01:12.2

3rd. Mari RABIE & Hayley PREEN +00:05:59.3





OVERALL Standings after Stage 5



Men



1. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek 17:26:17.4

2.Georg Egger & Lukas Baum +00:04:48.1

3. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins +00:06:50.0

4. Hans Becking & José Dias +00:11:39.9

5. Urs Huber & Simon Schneller +00:26:04.3







Women



1. Haley Batten & Sofia Gomez Villafane 21:19:38.2

2. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot & Robyn De Groot +00:11:06.7

2. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss +00:15:44.2

4. Ariane Lüthi & Amy Wakefield +00:26:58.8

5. Mari Rabie & Hayley Preen +00:49:24.0





It was tight, tense, and tactical in the men’s race. Speed Company Racing’ Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER) blazed a trail from the start, but around 50km into the day, they were joined by Matt Beers (RSA) and Christopher Blevins (USA) of Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized, and then soon after yellow jersey leaders Canyon Northwave MTB and Andreas Seewald (GER) and Martin Stošek (CZE) joined the front of the race. The three teams matched each other pedal stroke for pedal stroke until the final 5km where Matt Beers (RSA) and Andreas Seewald (GER) sped off the front. Blevins (USA) was stuck behind Speed Factory Racing, but timed his attack perfectly and pulled away dramatically with a kilometer to go. He dropped Speed Company Racing, with Canyon Northwave MTB’s Martin Stošek (CZE) unable to match his power. Beers (RSA) crossed the line at a dawdle alongside Seewald, but Blevins (USA) came racing around the corner of the finish chute to make sure Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized was the first team home.In the women’s category Robyn de Groot (RSA) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA) rode a blemish-free ride to win their third stage of the event. The BMC MTB Racing team found themselves after 40km all alone at the front of the race. Overall orange leaders Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Haley Batten (USA) of NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized chased after them but ended up 1 minute and 12 seconds behind. All South African pair of Private Client Holdings Mari Rabie (RSA) and Hayley Preen (RSA) managed to cross the finish line in third as they did yesterday.Stage 4 replay: