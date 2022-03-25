Replay & Results: Stage 5 of the Cape Epic

Words: Cape Epic

Stage 5 Results



Men



1st. Pieter DU TOIT & Marco JOUBERT 04:04:45.7

2nd. Andreas SEEWALD & Martin STOŠEK +00:02:06.0

3rd. Matthew BEERS & Christopher BLEVINS +00:02:10.4





Women



1st. Haley BATTEN & Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE 04:53:08.0

2nd. Candice LILL & Mariske STRAUSS +00:00:05.7

3rd. Mari RABIE & Hayley PREEN +00:08:52.0





OVERALL Standings after Stage 5



Men



1. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek 21:33:09.2

2. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins +00:06:54.4

3. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum +00:07:02.5

4. Hans Becking & José Dias+00:20:44.6

5. Urs Huber & Simon Schneller +00:27:23.5







Women



1. Haley Batten & Sofia Gomez Villafane 26:12:46.3

2. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss +00:15:49.9

2. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot & Robyn De Groot +00:26:59.1

4. Ariane Lüthi & Amy Wakefield +00:46:41.7

5. Mari Rabie & Hayley Preen +00:58:16.0





Today Stage 5 of the Absa Cape Epic 2022 got underway. It was a transition stage that started in Greyton and finished after 115 kilometers in distance and 2400 meters of climbing in Stellenbosch.The sun came out to witness Marco Joubert (RSA) and Pieter du Toit (RSA) of team Imbuko Type Dev breaking away after 70km. The all South African team, wearing the African red jerseys, rode the last 45km of the stage all alone upfront with the chasing pack unable to hunt them down. It was their first-ever stage win at the Absa Cape Epic. Overall leaders in yellow Andreas Seewald (GER) and Martin Stosek (CZE) finished in second 2 minutes and 6 seconds behind. Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized’s Matthew Beers (RSA) and Christopher Blevins (USA) followed in third. Sofia Gómez Villafane (ARG) and Haley Batten (USA) of NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized won Stage 5 in the women’s category, tightening their grip on the overall leaders' orange jersey at the same. They set themselves apart with Faces Rola of Candice Lill (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) from the very beginning of the race. From then on, it was both teams working together throughout the stage, ending with a tactical game towards the finish line. NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized played it clever and finished a couple of second in front of Faces Rola. Private Client Holdings’ Mari Rabie (RSA) & Hayley Preen (RSA) show another great performance and finish the third consecutive day in third place.Stage 5 replay: