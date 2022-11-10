Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 10, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


Check out all the action from the RockShox Rotorua Downhill, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2022


19 Comments

  • 8 1
 Can someone let this guy know that's not how you pronounce 'Taniwha'.
  • 3 0
 Your expectations are somewhat high, he struggles with a lot of words in the English language.
  • 5 1
 Warner?

I d watch a snail race with him behind the mic
  • 4 1
 Hecklers Puddle got Robbed
  • 2 0
 The people standing next to the big puddle made me chuckle. Always fun to watch a race in the mud!
  • 1 0
 Man, it's muddy out there! I can't imagine racing in that sloppy of conditions!
  • 2 1
 Cam is more stoked on the puddle than giving insights into the actual racing... Get someone who knows DH to Announce!
  • 2 0
 The Sky Luge riders appear to have the fastest time of the day.
  • 2 1
 Looks Moist - should be a good one
  • 2 4
 That’s what your boyfriend said
  • 3 2
 Somebody tell Cam how to pronounce Taniwha.
  • 3 10
flag thisdudenz (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah because as we know from the frequent news stories, it's not trying to use Te Reo that counts, if it's pronounced wrong you will be labeled a racist.
  • 4 3
 @thisdudenz: Show me on the doll where the Te Reo hurt you.
  • 2 8
flag thisdudenz (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @PhillipJ: Te Reo did nothing to me. The dickheads that constantly whinge about it dying and then whinge about people's minor mispronunciations on the other hand.
  • 1 0
 Pivot team not wearing Leatt anymore? Jenna with the TLD pants...
  • 5 0
 Jenna has been a TLD athlete for quite awhile (incl all this year)
  • 1 1
 Blenki wow!
Below threshold threads are hidden





