Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 10, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
19 Comments
Check out all the action from the RockShox Rotorua Downhill, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
19 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
mathewnz4936989
(2 days ago)
Can someone let this guy know that's not how you pronounce 'Taniwha'.
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(1 days ago)
Your expectations are somewhat high, he struggles with a lot of words in the English language.
[Reply]
5
1
DuelingBanjos
(2 days ago)
Warner?
I d watch a snail race with him behind the mic
[Reply]
4
1
threesixtykickflip
(2 days ago)
Hecklers Puddle got Robbed
[Reply]
2
0
Been-Jamin
(2 days ago)
The people standing next to the big puddle made me chuckle. Always fun to watch a race in the mud!
[Reply]
1
0
charlesnunez
(2 days ago)
Man, it's muddy out there! I can't imagine racing in that sloppy of conditions!
[Reply]
2
1
melodymaker
(1 days ago)
Cam is more stoked on the puddle than giving insights into the actual racing... Get someone who knows DH to Announce!
[Reply]
2
0
plyawn
(1 days ago)
The Sky Luge riders appear to have the fastest time of the day.
[Reply]
2
1
threesixtykickflip
(2 days ago)
Looks Moist - should be a good one
[Reply]
2
4
enduroNZ
(2 days ago)
That’s what your boyfriend said
[Reply]
3
2
PhillipJ
(2 days ago)
Somebody tell Cam how to pronounce Taniwha.
[Reply]
3
10
thisdudenz
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Yeah because as we know from the frequent news stories, it's not trying to use Te Reo that counts, if it's pronounced wrong you will be labeled a racist.
[Reply]
4
3
PhillipJ
(2 days ago)
@thisdudenz
: Show me on the doll where the Te Reo hurt you.
[Reply]
2
8
thisdudenz
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@PhillipJ
: Te Reo did nothing to me. The dickheads that constantly whinge about it dying and then whinge about people's minor mispronunciations on the other hand.
[Reply]
1
0
djyosh
(2 days ago)
Pivot team not wearing Leatt anymore? Jenna with the TLD pants...
[Reply]
5
0
Cabin
(2 days ago)
Jenna has been a TLD athlete for quite awhile (incl all this year)
[Reply]
1
1
orchardbrewco
(2 days ago)
Blenki wow!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
Healelw1
(2 days ago)
Live stream stops before Matt Walker... wow clap clap guys
[Reply]
3
0
The-Foiling-Optimist
(2 days ago)
No they showed Walker. There were rather long gaps between the final riders for some reason.
[Reply]
