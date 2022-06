Round 5 of the 2022 SRAM Downhill Southeast race series brings us to Snowshoe, West Virginia! Tucked away in the middle of the Appalachian mountains this course is known for being some of the gnarliest, hosting world cups and national races, so you know its a good and long one! We've got Zen Clements to get us in the know on some Snowshoe details and what brought him to this mountain. And as always, we've got a slew of cameras on course to bring you all the action! — Downhill Southeast