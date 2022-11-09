Replay: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Click the video player above to see timing in your hometown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2022


10 Comments

  • 10 0
 Kill that autoplay...
chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh
  • 1 0
 oh man... you're a god. thank you for that. i never knew i hated autoplay this much until pinkbike started doing this shit
  • 3 0
 A month ago I was doing this in Cairns.... now back to vicarious living....GO Hard ya'll.
  • 2 0
 What tracks are they keeping from the event?
The dual slalom track was so dialled!
  • 3 0
 @danielfox: Pretty much everything will be there for next year, in the mean time, all the wooden features have been removed and slope course fenced off, however the Dual Slalom course and the Dual Speed style will be modified so can be riding by public....
  • 5 0
 Matt walker got robbed!
  • 2 0
 ...Banks got Robbed
  • 4 0
 Great to see Martha G have some strong results here.
  • 3 0
 Frew is on one lately
  • 1 0
 Yay





