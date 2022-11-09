Watch
Replay: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
10 Comments
Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Click the video player above to see timing in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
draggingbrake
(Nov 9, 2022 at 4:21)
Kill that autoplay...
chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh
[Reply]
1
0
abotchway
(3 days ago)
oh man... you're a god. thank you for that. i never knew i hated autoplay this much until pinkbike started doing this shit
[Reply]
3
0
AntN
(3 days ago)
A month ago I was doing this in Cairns.... now back to vicarious living....GO Hard ya'll.
[Reply]
2
0
danielfox
(3 days ago)
What tracks are they keeping from the event?
The dual slalom track was so dialled!
[Reply]
3
0
AntN
(3 days ago)
@danielfox
: Pretty much everything will be there for next year, in the mean time, all the wooden features have been removed and slope course fenced off, however the Dual Slalom course and the Dual Speed style will be modified so can be riding by public....
[Reply]
5
0
Centz9
(3 days ago)
Matt walker got robbed!
[Reply]
2
0
threesixtykickflip
(3 days ago)
...Banks got Robbed
[Reply]
4
0
The-Foiling-Optimist
(3 days ago)
Great to see Martha G have some strong results here.
[Reply]
3
0
wheelsmith
(3 days ago)
Frew is on one lately
[Reply]
1
0
nateb
(3 days ago)
Yay
[Reply]
The dual slalom track was so dialled!