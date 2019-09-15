Coming Up Live: Finals - Hardline 2019

Sep 15, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Watch finals day for Red Bull Hardline 2019. The track is looking lethal today with the dry conditions of qualifying turning into a wet and loose track that is going to be a real challenge for everyone today.

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the event returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales for its sixth edition.

The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third.

Red Bull Hardline 2019 is bigger than ever before. With the worlds best DH riders coming from all corners of the world, expect to see some wild riding in the valleys of Dyfi this weekend. Red Bull

Live Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW





Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull DH Racing Hardline


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
85065 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
76487 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
61468 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
56373 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
55825 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
47373 views
Review: Trickstuff's Powerful & Pricey Maxima Brakes
43589 views
New Tech from Industry Nine, Giro, Supacaz, & Fizik - Eurobike 2019
42582 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012238
Mobile Version of Website