News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Racing
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Live Now: Junior Finals at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
Jun 9, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
15 Comments
For the first time we have full video coverage of the Junior DH World Cup racing. Watch the action live below.
Junior Women
Junior Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
73634 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
60864 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
45609 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
43915 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34457 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
27029 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
26030 views
Slack Randoms: Bike Wheel Skates, Nepal MTB Adventures, Extreme Freestyle Pogo & More
25278 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
vinay
(56 mins ago)
This is a cool give-back actually. Yes people have to pay to watch the elite finals now, but in turn we're seeing the juniors being broadcast which would otherwise never had such exposure. Let's hope this will give them something to negotiate better sponsor support. Now let's quickly go back to hating on Discovery. Boooooo!
[Reply]
7
1
fattyheadshok
(18 mins ago)
They fired Warner to hire these guys????!!!! One of them sounds like the gent who was a big part of the EWS. Affable guy but not a commentator on par with Warner at all.
[Reply]
2
0
bikes-arent-real
(11 mins ago)
Lmao its like listening to a cartoon, where did she make the time - "She was peddling and jumping"
[Reply]
1
0
bashhard
(9 mins ago)
Ric called the junior women winner 2 times already before all riders have dropped in, jesus
[Reply]
2
0
Davec85
(7 mins ago)
They didn't fire Warner, he works for Red Bull not the UCI and yes, it's the same guy that does EWS (Ric McLaughlin)
[Reply]
1
0
Inclag
(5 mins ago)
@bashhard
: Noticed that as well....pretty amateur and unprepared look...
[Reply]
3
0
Oolex
(16 mins ago)
It's very cool to see the juniors racing. The track coverage seems decent, but the actual quality of filming needs some work. Exposure is all over the place and there are lots of awkward angles. I can't say I am a fan of the commentary. Hopefully it gets better over the season.
[Reply]
3
0
Wit290186
(9 mins ago)
Initial thoughts from me….
- Camera angles better than what Red Bull had, actually zoomed out and not focused in so you can only see the wheels
- CG talks too much, focus on the racing!
- why are the split times hidden in the top tight hand corner really small, these need to be big and obvious!
- RM declared the race winner 3 times with riders still to go, pretty embarrassing, pay attention!!
[Reply]
4
0
bashhard
(19 mins ago)
Bring back Warner!
[Reply]
3
0
egb81
(11 mins ago)
Perks of WFH that I can watch this.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(20 mins ago)
Very nice coverage!
Swiss people,is Emma Iten related to 1991 DH world champion Albert Iten?
[Reply]
1
1
Freakyjon
(1 mins ago)
Paid for a month with GCN+ and actually pleasantly surprised. Footage looks better than Redbull so far and the commentary is fine. Love CG, legend. Do miss Claudio tho.
[Reply]
2
0
robinlechevallier
(1 hours ago)
Mike Huter for the win !
[Reply]
2
1
headshot
(1 hours ago)
Awesome - well done ESO/UCI!
[Reply]
1
0
thingswelike
(1 hours ago)
Really stoked about this. Good job I'm self-employed!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
