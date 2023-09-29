Watch
Coming Up Live at 9:40 PDT: Junior Finals at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
Sep 29, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
14 Comments
Ahead of the Elite racing on Saturday, we have full video coverage of the Junior DH World Cup racing. Watch some of the action below.
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,742 articles
Score
Time
12
1
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Before it starts I'm predicting that Pinkie does it again
[Reply]
4
0
Muckal
(51 mins ago)
Bold move!
[Reply]
6
1
swenzowski
(19 mins ago)
"coming up live in 1 hour" *no time stamp for when this article was published
[Reply]
1
2
scott-townes
(16 mins ago)
Yeah, you're right. Its really tough and too much effort to click on the video in order to see when it starts.
[Reply]
3
0
dingdong2
(14 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: it said 840 until 10 minutes ago, now it says 940. Be nice
[Reply]
1
0
rambotion2
(13 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: apart from the time on the video is wrong so very hard to know when it starts
[Reply]
3
0
edspratt
Mod
(12 mins ago)
I didn't double-check my time zones and went off the original time on the live stream so we were an hour early. The Juniors are starting at 12:45 EDT / 9:45 PDT / 17:45 BST / 18:45 CEST / 5:40 NZDT
[Reply]
1
0
Canadmos
(11 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: where do you see that? I have followed your instructions and all it says is "waiting for the UCI September 29, 2023 at 12:40am".
[Reply]
4
0
skinuts
(1 hours ago)
I hope Bodi kuhn finds the speed again. Go Canada
[Reply]
2
0
jessemeyers
(20 mins ago)
Looks like it was delayed. Anyone know why?
[Reply]
1
0
bgoldstone
(11 mins ago)
Was always scheduled to start at 9:45 am pst. The time in the video is wrong. Not even the right date
[Reply]
1
0
jessemeyers
(4 mins ago)
@bgoldstone
: the times also changed in the GCN+ app too. Initially it showed 7:30am for the junior women’s final.
[Reply]
1
0
nzandyb
(1 mins ago)
Well I tried. Guess it's back to spectating professional Hobby Horse competition.
[Reply]
1
0
PRHomme
(9 mins ago)
NOT 12:40AM!!! Needs to be PM!
[Reply]
