Coming Up Live at 9:40 PDT: Junior Finals at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of the Elite racing on Saturday, we have full video coverage of the Junior DH World Cup racing. Watch some of the action below.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,742 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
53914 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
51989 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
44968 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
34766 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
34038 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
32202 views
Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan
27975 views
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
27531 views

14 Comments
  • 12 1
 Before it starts I'm predicting that Pinkie does it again
  • 4 0
 Bold move!
  • 6 1
 "coming up live in 1 hour" *no time stamp for when this article was published
  • 1 2
 Yeah, you're right. Its really tough and too much effort to click on the video in order to see when it starts.
  • 3 0
 @scott-townes: it said 840 until 10 minutes ago, now it says 940. Be nice
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: apart from the time on the video is wrong so very hard to know when it starts
  • 3 0
 I didn't double-check my time zones and went off the original time on the live stream so we were an hour early. The Juniors are starting at 12:45 EDT / 9:45 PDT / 17:45 BST / 18:45 CEST / 5:40 NZDT
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: where do you see that? I have followed your instructions and all it says is "waiting for the UCI September 29, 2023 at 12:40am".
  • 4 0
 I hope Bodi kuhn finds the speed again. Go Canada
  • 2 0
 Looks like it was delayed. Anyone know why?
  • 1 0
 Was always scheduled to start at 9:45 am pst. The time in the video is wrong. Not even the right date
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: the times also changed in the GCN+ app too. Initially it showed 7:30am for the junior women’s final.
  • 1 0
 Well I tried. Guess it's back to spectating professional Hobby Horse competition.
  • 1 0
 NOT 12:40AM!!! Needs to be PM!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039892
Mobile Version of Website