Live Now: Junior Finals at the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
Jun 30, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
7 Comments
Ahead of the Elite Qualifying session, we have full video coverage of the Junior DH World Cup racing. Watch some of the action below.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,487 articles
7 Comments
donimo
(7 mins ago)
And again the YouTube feed has no commentary, while on GCN+ it works fine. How hard can it be to get the audio settings correct and same for all broadcast options. Let's see if they get it fixed sooner than last time. I don't know if this is about the same issue that seems to default the GCN+ player to "ambient noise" even though it shouldn't? But if they're using the same feed everywhere _surely_ these people should be professionals enough to check these things beforehand?
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(58 mins ago)
Juniors are the TV kings of DH, thanks to UCI who screwed up streaming rights for profit.
[Reply]
1
0
jarv32
(38 mins ago)
Anyone have the link to live timing please chronorace to work for some reason
[Reply]
1
0
Bibico
(31 mins ago)
www.uci.org/race-hub/2023-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-xco-xcc-dhi-val-di-sole-trentino-ita/5NunyEwmUgozy1hFM7l6mh
[Reply]
1
0
RHSGuy
(8 mins ago)
live.ucimtbworldseries.com
[Reply]
1
0
jarv32
(11 mins ago)
Are the top 20 elite men protected,I thought it was just top 10 but start list shows top 20 with a P
[Reply]
1
0
mattk12345
(1 mins ago)
and shock, the stream is broken again
[Reply]
