Live Now: Junior Finals at the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jun 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of the Elite Qualifying session, we have full video coverage of the Junior DH World Cup racing. Watch some of the action below.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,487 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 1 0
 And again the YouTube feed has no commentary, while on GCN+ it works fine. How hard can it be to get the audio settings correct and same for all broadcast options. Let's see if they get it fixed sooner than last time. I don't know if this is about the same issue that seems to default the GCN+ player to "ambient noise" even though it shouldn't? But if they're using the same feed everywhere _surely_ these people should be professionals enough to check these things beforehand?
  • 1 0
 Juniors are the TV kings of DH, thanks to UCI who screwed up streaming rights for profit.
  • 1 0
 Are the top 20 elite men protected,I thought it was just top 10 but start list shows top 20 with a P
  • 1 0
 and shock, the stream is broken again





