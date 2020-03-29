Replay: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Mar 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThrowing it right back to some classics! We're digging into the archives to find some classic UCI MTB battles to keep the race cravings at bay. This Sunday, we will kick off a series of iconic throwbacks with the 2017 "race in the rain" from the magnificent downhill finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. Wipe the mountain bike memory clean, sit back and enjoy! Red Bull





***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Petition to bring back Sunday comics
  • 2 0
 Bring Hafjell and Meribel Back
  • 1 0
 Would it be possible to get some replays of when Stevie was still racing ????
  • 2 0
 I miss Steve everyday
  • 1 0
 My fantasy team is going to do so much better with all these replays

