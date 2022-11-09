Watch
Replay: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
7 Comments
Check out all the action from the Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7 at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Score
Time
1
0
SoCalTrev
(2 days ago)
Anyone know what's up with the smiley-face over one of the rider's heads in the intro montage? Can you compete and *not* sign a media release? I would think all the riders there would *want* media exposure. It's kinda part of the job at that level.
Maybe a nsfw sticker on their helmet, or something?
[Reply]
3
0
The-Foiling-Optimist
(2 days ago)
Just here to report the top three women all have BMX you know what's
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(2 days ago)
Wouldn't be surprised if nearly all those top riders put in some good time on a BMX. The Athertons started out on BMX bikes too because they thought mountainbikes suck and mountainbikers don't have skills.
[Reply]
1
0
pinkknip
(2 days ago)
Top performances by the Dutchies Manon and Niels. And Bas is originally from Netherland also.
[Reply]
2
0
championpsychlist
(2 days ago)
Bensink and Bias also have
#bmxbackground
[Reply]
1
4
threesixtykickflip
(2 days ago)
Bas got Robbed
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
(2 days ago)
If there is anyone who has been robbed recently, it must have been Rob. We need him back as a WC commentator. I think Bas just got Bossed.
[Reply]
