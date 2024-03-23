Watch
Live Now: Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo 2024
Mar 23, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
For the second edition in the country, the most epic urban downhill MTB race, Red Bull Cerro Abajo, hits Guanajuato – one of the most magical little towns in Mexico.
Red Bull Bike
likeittacky
(5 mins ago)
Im enjoying The duo announcing of Eliot with Rob more n more every race, they are good at their individual approach and very informative. Good Job Guys! To bad we can't have them for DHWC.
dhclb
(2 mins ago)
the pace through some of the tighter more technical sections is unreal
brycebee
(11 mins ago)
Step it up!
