Live Now: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Watch all the action from the first Hardline event of 2024 as riders go against the clock in Tasmania.

Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,961 articles
12 Comments
  • 3 0
 Ooooh look Warner/discovery/UCI - a world class mtb event I could watch free and easy with a couple of clicks, no semis and Rob Warner….. got myself a few beers and I’m pumped! Understand the delay pretty sure maydena is prob still on dial up internet it’s a pretty remote place with however many thousands of people floggin the local infrastructure. Thank you Red Bull and the hardline crew
  • 4 0
 I have boots on the ground, the event ended already. Why does redbull tv says it starts in an hour.
  • 2 0
 Yah I guess redbull tv cant afford to broadcast events live lol
  • 1 0
 You are correct. It finished 3 hours ago
  • 2 0
 Editing.
  • 1 0
 I've been drinking for 4 hours in anticipation at the bar across the street where The Spits from Texas are playing.I only left to bring my 21 year old daughter cookies and ice cream from the corner store - it's starting in a couple mins in the PST
  • 4 0
 Im am pretty happy about this.
  • 1 0
 I can only think BK doesn't want a redbull helmet. Because if that's not the case, why doesnt he have one. He's literally the focusnof alot of this show!
  • 1 0
 Results in the below thelreshold comments. Don't look if you don't want a spoiler.







