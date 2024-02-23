Watch
Live Now: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
Feb 23, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
12 Comments
Watch all the action from the first Hardline event of 2024 as riders go against the clock in Tasmania.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Red Bull
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,961 articles
Score
Time
3
0
houli77
(13 mins ago)
Ooooh look Warner/discovery/UCI - a world class mtb event I could watch free and easy with a couple of clicks, no semis and Rob Warner….. got myself a few beers and I’m pumped! Understand the delay pretty sure maydena is prob still on dial up internet it’s a pretty remote place with however many thousands of people floggin the local infrastructure. Thank you Red Bull and the hardline crew
[Reply]
4
0
Super-k
(3 hours ago)
I have boots on the ground, the event ended already. Why does redbull tv says it starts in an hour.
[Reply]
2
0
c0linmetz
(2 hours ago)
Yah I guess redbull tv cant afford to broadcast events live lol
[Reply]
1
0
JNZ
(52 mins ago)
You are correct. It finished 3 hours ago
[Reply]
2
0
PhillipJ
(47 mins ago)
Editing.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(26 mins ago)
I've been drinking for 4 hours in anticipation at the bar across the street where The Spits from Texas are playing.I only left to bring my 21 year old daughter cookies and ice cream from the corner store - it's starting in a couple mins in the PST
[Reply]
4
0
shoplife
(5 hours ago)
Im am pretty happy about this.
[Reply]
1
0
lister11
(7 mins ago)
I can only think BK doesn't want a redbull helmet. Because if that's not the case, why doesnt he have one. He's literally the focusnof alot of this show!
[Reply]
1
0
lister11
(5 mins ago)
Results in the below thelreshold comments. Don't look if you don't want a spoiler.
[Reply]
