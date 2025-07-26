Pinkbike.com
Replay: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 27, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
51 Comments
Watch all the action from the eleventh edition of Hardline in Wales as riders go against the clock on the brutal Welsh course.
51 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
96
5
ciechan
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 3:30)
Sunday afternoon watching DH on RedBull for free, excellent coverage and insights, Rob Warner on commentary - just like good old days before Warner Brother fucked it up
[Reply]
12
2
kmg0
(Jul 27, 2025 at 5:49)
All we need now is Claudio Cam
[Reply]
14
11
p1nkbike
(Jul 27, 2025 at 11:02)
the filming is also much better than uci
[Reply]
10
0
Dougal-SC
(Jul 27, 2025 at 18:02)
@p1nkbike
: the filming was fantastic. Great angles, fast switch between cameras. Plus extra angles for the replays.
[Reply]
9
8
iluvatar83
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 23:11)
f*cked it up? All you can do is whining. The racing in the World Cup is better than ever. I don't care to much about the commentary.
[Reply]
5
0
MrNally
(Jul 28, 2025 at 0:08)
@iluvatar83
: agreed, the racing the last two years especially has been amazing. People always think the past was somehow better than the present. But all you have to do is go back and watch some of the racing on RBTV from 2015-2020 and people would see how it was not always perfect.
[Reply]
6
5
ciechan
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 0:24)
@iluvatar83
: yes racing in WC has been amazing for last two years - agreed. But that's thanks to athletes. Coverage is shit and way worse than in RB days - hence my comments about WB f*cking it up.
[Reply]
7
1
Lorieng
(Jul 28, 2025 at 3:05)
@ciechan
: we have more coverage than ever as we have juniors men, junior women, elite women and elite men (factually). more of the actual track than ever, we get p2 now too.
the toxic Mtb fanbase just want it free after spending £7k on their levo. Football fans spend so so so much supporting their teams and watching etc. yea they have a right to moan but Mtb fans buy a bike and want everything else free!!
the only thing red bull actually have that I prefer is rob and Elliot.
[Reply]
5
0
MrNally
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:27)
@ciechan
: the athletes are always the ones who make the racing amazing, regardless of broadcaster. I'm not sure how the coverage is "way worse" than the RB days. during the RB days we often missed 90sec + of track from venues like Fort William or MSA. There was often issues with on screen graphics and timing. And we never once saw a junior race in 10 years.
While RB did many things amazingly well, especially seen as it was free. You just have to watch an RB broadcast back to back with a current WB one and you'll see what I mean.
[Reply]
4
0
schlockinz
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:46)
Clearly you missed out on the freecaster days with Danny Hart and his massive balls
[Reply]
1
0
korev
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 12:50)
@Lorieng
: If the riders round here are anything to go by, the full power emtb riders aren't the ones who'd show any kind of interest in racing - they'd probably ask where the stand is on the DH bikes...
[Reply]
3
0
nvranka
(Jul 28, 2025 at 17:55)
@ciechan
: I think the quality of the coverage has gotten better tbh.
The format and the one idiot who I won’t name in the commentators box are the main drawbacks now
Ofc we all miss the Rob Warner days, but I don’t think it’s fair to say everything has gone to hell.
[Reply]
59
0
RuustyMTB
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 0:14)
Asa for the win. Bet your house on it. Your house, not my house, I'm not stupid.
[Reply]
52
0
mnorris122
(Jul 27, 2025 at 3:20)
Jesus Murphy did I ever miss Rob and Elliot
[Reply]
3
0
DuelingBanjos
(Jul 27, 2025 at 3:29)
Decent
[Reply]
3
0
morph027
(Jul 27, 2025 at 4:17)
This!
[Reply]
6
0
andrewbmxmtb
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 5:22)
Is that right?
[Reply]
3
0
chocolate-thunder
(Jul 27, 2025 at 7:54)
I haven't even started watching the race yet, and the moment I saw those two I stopped watching just to come to the comments just to make sure this had been said. These guys should be doing WC DH...
[Reply]
30
0
n734535
(Jul 27, 2025 at 3:20)
"Not the only Ronan from the emerald isle to discover that life is a rollercoaster" absolutely classic Rob Warner, this is what the people want
[Reply]
50
1
froidgoupil
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 4:04)
"separated from his bike faster than someone on the kiss camera at a Coldplay concert"
He's on fire today
[Reply]
4
2
BenPea
(Jul 27, 2025 at 4:47)
@froidgoupil
: yeah but Tu-who-to?
[Reply]
21
4
MrNally
(Jul 28, 2025 at 0:10)
Why was Bernard so keen to jump on Asa the millisecond he crossed the finish line? Ohh that's right, because it should always be about Bernard. Pretty sad for Bernard to not let the kid soak in that moment just to make sure he was in the limelight.
Ohh and did any know the course was wet for Bernard too..................anyone?
[Reply]
6
3
explorerboy
(Jul 28, 2025 at 3:20)
glad I'm not the only one who thought that... missed a few DH races this year? Get yourself on camera with the winner ASAP, BK!
[Reply]
10
1
northernwig
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:28)
Well, he likes them young
[Reply]
2
1
CamNeelyCantWheelie
(Jul 28, 2025 at 13:22)
Bernard is to DH as Mohammad Ben Sulayem is to F1. Always lurking within camera shot.
[Reply]
18
0
ir-bandito
(Jul 27, 2025 at 4:54)
Gutted for Ad Brayton, but Charlie and Asa. Wow.
[Reply]
17
1
beater32
(Jul 27, 2025 at 0:59)
Great. Now its past my bedtime.
[Reply]
1
0
Dougal-SC
(Jul 27, 2025 at 18:03)
Have a siesta beforehand.
[Reply]
15
0
Kiwijohn42
(Jul 27, 2025 at 3:01)
Get home from the pub with 1 minute before the start. Get in.
[Reply]
11
0
Kiwijohn42
(Jul 27, 2025 at 5:05)
Got to say, that was a proper race with all the thrills and spills.
[Reply]
10
1
tedhitchcock
(Jul 27, 2025 at 8:01)
really interesting that Matt Jones rides left foot forward but Jono rides right
[Reply]
1
0
sundayroller
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 9:33)
are they monozygotic?
[Reply]
16
11
MrNally
(Jul 27, 2025 at 2:49)
Another schedule change ... WHAT!!! How can the evil bean counters at WBDsports put the successful running of the race, the safety of the riders and everyone on-site above the needs of me the fan.... ME THE FAN, I AM MOST IMPORTANT. Lucky I don't even pay to watch these races as the subscription is sooooooooooo expensive.
[Reply]
7
0
ridesona
(Jul 27, 2025 at 20:00)
My favorite event in mountain biking. Everyone coming down that mountain is a beast!
[Reply]
3
1
Salinity
(Jul 27, 2025 at 2:29)
Welp - got up an hour early (Sox came back), but it got pushed 2 hours. I was initially like “damn, I could have slept another hour” but upon further review I’ll go with “lucky me”!
[Reply]
3
0
prattbrewboy
(Jul 27, 2025 at 3:18)
Phil Atwill, how come you never ride this one anymore
[Reply]
6
0
loicbruhknee
(Jul 27, 2025 at 4:06)
He just might at will
[Reply]
13
0
andrewbmxmtb
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 5:23)
Lineup was already philled.
[Reply]
2
0
fucktoryteam
(Jul 27, 2025 at 5:29)
Hé was at RedBull romaniacs... Not a bad plan either..
[Reply]
1
0
kirat
(Jul 27, 2025 at 16:24)
He is been there before, like 3-4 yaears ago, hit some big jumps, and decided that was just too much even for him
[Reply]
1
0
watchtower
(Jul 28, 2025 at 1:24)
I think the 90 footers freaked him out if I remember correctly.
[Reply]
3
0
onemanarmy
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 14:30)
What great racing. Thank you Red Bull for doing it right.
[Reply]
4
5
Salinity
(Jul 26, 2025 at 16:35)
Saturday night 7:30pm on the East Coast - Red Sox are already down 2-0 to the Dodgers, so may well be early to bed and up for the 4am start! Get stoked and go for a ride after the show!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
17
28
konastab01
(Jul 27, 2025 at 6:31)
I just dont enjoy Rob Warners over the top screaming anymore, it feels so forced and doesnt add any excitement to the racing.
[Reply]
19
0
beermtb
(Jul 27, 2025 at 8:28)
Heyyyy Ric!
[Reply]
8
5
likeittacky
(Jul 27, 2025 at 8:45)
That's either sarcasm or You've been programmed by "marble mouth -Ric and WBD- sensationalism".
[Reply]
13
0
MrNally
(Jul 27, 2025 at 9:26)
he only did it a few times (during Asa's run it was notable) but honestly Eliot was the star of the show this time, he nailed it, humor and insight.
[Reply]
4
1
watchtower
(Jul 28, 2025 at 1:27)
@likeittacky
: he pretty well explained the reason in his comment. I guess not everyone loves Rob and not everyone hates Ric, heaven forbid.
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:19)
Well that statement could had very well been sarcasm. Not everything we read is true. As i said before...."Hate is a word to loosely thrown around. No one really hates Ric, just his delivery as an announcer."
You have to admit, what i said prior is defiently the case with the new operations for WC.
[Reply]
1
0
konastab01
(Jul 28, 2025 at 16:18)
@beermtb
: Hes even worse, in fact the new world cup line up is so bad I dont even watch it anymore.
[Reply]
1
0
konastab01
(Jul 28, 2025 at 16:19)
@watchtower
: I dont dislike rob warner as a person, he's a nice guy but his commentary the old I get I dont feel is enjoyable and something that worked 10/15 years ago I feel like doesnt work now.
[Reply]
