Replay: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  


Watch all the action from the eleventh edition of Hardline in Wales as riders go against the clock on the brutal Welsh course.



Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Hardline Red Bull Hardline 2025


edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
51 Comments
  • 965
 Sunday afternoon watching DH on RedBull for free, excellent coverage and insights, Rob Warner on commentary - just like good old days before Warner Brother fucked it up
  • 122
 All we need now is Claudio Cam
  • 1411
 the filming is also much better than uci
  • 100
 @p1nkbike: the filming was fantastic. Great angles, fast switch between cameras. Plus extra angles for the replays.
  • 98
 f*cked it up? All you can do is whining. The racing in the World Cup is better than ever. I don't care to much about the commentary.
  • 50
 @iluvatar83: agreed, the racing the last two years especially has been amazing. People always think the past was somehow better than the present. But all you have to do is go back and watch some of the racing on RBTV from 2015-2020 and people would see how it was not always perfect.
  • 65
 @iluvatar83: yes racing in WC has been amazing for last two years - agreed. But that's thanks to athletes. Coverage is shit and way worse than in RB days - hence my comments about WB f*cking it up.
  • 71
 @ciechan: we have more coverage than ever as we have juniors men, junior women, elite women and elite men (factually). more of the actual track than ever, we get p2 now too.

the toxic Mtb fanbase just want it free after spending £7k on their levo. Football fans spend so so so much supporting their teams and watching etc. yea they have a right to moan but Mtb fans buy a bike and want everything else free!!

the only thing red bull actually have that I prefer is rob and Elliot.
  • 50
 @ciechan: the athletes are always the ones who make the racing amazing, regardless of broadcaster. I'm not sure how the coverage is "way worse" than the RB days. during the RB days we often missed 90sec + of track from venues like Fort William or MSA. There was often issues with on screen graphics and timing. And we never once saw a junior race in 10 years.

While RB did many things amazingly well, especially seen as it was free. You just have to watch an RB broadcast back to back with a current WB one and you'll see what I mean.
  • 40
 Clearly you missed out on the freecaster days with Danny Hart and his massive balls
  • 10
 @Lorieng: If the riders round here are anything to go by, the full power emtb riders aren't the ones who'd show any kind of interest in racing - they'd probably ask where the stand is on the DH bikes...
  • 30
 @ciechan: I think the quality of the coverage has gotten better tbh.

The format and the one idiot who I won’t name in the commentators box are the main drawbacks now

Ofc we all miss the Rob Warner days, but I don’t think it’s fair to say everything has gone to hell.
  • 590
 Asa for the win. Bet your house on it. Your house, not my house, I'm not stupid.
  • 520
 Jesus Murphy did I ever miss Rob and Elliot
  • 30
 Decent
  • 30
 This!
  • 60
 Is that right?
  • 30
 I haven't even started watching the race yet, and the moment I saw those two I stopped watching just to come to the comments just to make sure this had been said. These guys should be doing WC DH...
  • 300
 "Not the only Ronan from the emerald isle to discover that life is a rollercoaster" absolutely classic Rob Warner, this is what the people want
  • 501
 "separated from his bike faster than someone on the kiss camera at a Coldplay concert"

He's on fire today
  • 42
 @froidgoupil: yeah but Tu-who-to?
  • 214
 Why was Bernard so keen to jump on Asa the millisecond he crossed the finish line? Ohh that's right, because it should always be about Bernard. Pretty sad for Bernard to not let the kid soak in that moment just to make sure he was in the limelight.

Ohh and did any know the course was wet for Bernard too..................anyone?
  • 63
 glad I'm not the only one who thought that... missed a few DH races this year? Get yourself on camera with the winner ASAP, BK!
  • 101
 Well, he likes them young
  • 21
 Bernard is to DH as Mohammad Ben Sulayem is to F1. Always lurking within camera shot.
  • 180
 Gutted for Ad Brayton, but Charlie and Asa. Wow.
  • 171
 Great. Now its past my bedtime.
  • 10
 Have a siesta beforehand.
  • 150
 Get home from the pub with 1 minute before the start. Get in.
  • 110
 Got to say, that was a proper race with all the thrills and spills.
  • 101
 really interesting that Matt Jones rides left foot forward but Jono rides right
  • 10
 are they monozygotic?
  • 1611
 Another schedule change ... WHAT!!! How can the evil bean counters at WBDsports put the successful running of the race, the safety of the riders and everyone on-site above the needs of me the fan.... ME THE FAN, I AM MOST IMPORTANT. Lucky I don't even pay to watch these races as the subscription is sooooooooooo expensive.
  • 70
 My favorite event in mountain biking. Everyone coming down that mountain is a beast!
  • 31
 Welp - got up an hour early (Sox came back), but it got pushed 2 hours. I was initially like “damn, I could have slept another hour” but upon further review I’ll go with “lucky me”!
  • 30
 Phil Atwill, how come you never ride this one anymore
  • 60
 He just might at will
  • 130
 Lineup was already philled.
  • 20
 Hé was at RedBull romaniacs... Not a bad plan either..
  • 10
 He is been there before, like 3-4 yaears ago, hit some big jumps, and decided that was just too much even for him
  • 10
 I think the 90 footers freaked him out if I remember correctly.
  • 30
 What great racing. Thank you Red Bull for doing it right.
  • 45
 Saturday night 7:30pm on the East Coast - Red Sox are already down 2-0 to the Dodgers, so may well be early to bed and up for the 4am start! Get stoked and go for a ride after the show!
Below threshold threads are hidden







