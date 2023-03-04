Live Now: Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 2023

Mar 4, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo in Colombia, is a race packed with treacherous obstacles from narrow staircases to tight urban corners. Riders must endure around two minutes of gruelling descents to be the inaugural winner of this event.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Red Bull


Must Read This Week
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
63447 views
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
61334 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
49426 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
47961 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
42924 views
DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain
36208 views
Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess
32811 views
DH Bike Review: Orange 279 - A Staple of British Downhill Racing
30789 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks to be pretty big disadvantages of shorter travel bikes in the field. Those stairs are gnarly
  • 1 0
 Totally nuts! Even on a DH bike





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024312
Mobile Version of Website