Live Now: Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 2023
Mar 4, 2023
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo in Colombia, is a race packed with treacherous obstacles from narrow staircases to tight urban corners. Riders must endure around two minutes of gruelling descents to be the inaugural winner of this event.
Red Bull Bike
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Red Bull
2 Comments
1
0
Bro-LanDog
(8 mins ago)
Looks to be pretty big disadvantages of shorter travel bikes in the field. Those stairs are gnarly
1
0
tec27
(6 mins ago)
Totally nuts! Even on a DH bike
