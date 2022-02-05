close
Live Now: Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Feb 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo in Bogotá, Colombia, is the longest urban downhill race in the world. Watch the best urban mountain bike riders take on this gnarly competition across the 2.4km track. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Damn, watching this, I’m getting arm pump from just holding my iPad.

