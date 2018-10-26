Pinkbike.com
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2018
Oct 26, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Must Read This Week
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
93426 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
80456 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
67316 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
65821 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
51945 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
48320 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
45723 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
44933 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
Gilmarques
(2 hours ago)
Dear rampage jurys´.. You put your damn GLASSES and score BRENDOG as he should be scored ! Thats ridiculous what you´ve done there ! Top 5 easy !
[Reply]
+ 4
scottyrides5
(1 hours ago)
Aggy and Zink had no place in this years rampage as they are still healing. Could barely get down compared to the others. And they knew it too. They are just big names that took up the spots from the up-and-comers. Reece was robbed of a spot plain and dirty. Adolf went f*ckin huge and barely scored!? Brendog!? The RAMPAGE controversy may never end...
[Reply]
+ 4
airsoftesneeto
(1 hours ago)
Brendog deserved a much higher score. That was FREERIDE. He had his own line, used natural features and with all that he threw a massive backflip. I don't care what anyone else says, you were robbed.
[Reply]
+ 2
futureworldchamp1
(29 mins ago)
Brean comes and sends the gnarliest lines down the mountain every year and the just does fuck him over because he can't throw a no hander with his back flip or pull a 360, I feel like you could see the disappointment in his eyes this year. What a joke, people's champ!
[Reply]
+ 2
brownies
(1 hours ago)
Amongst all the judging critiques (though I also would've like to see Brendan higher), I actually think the very top guys were pretty accurate. TVS and Rheeders flat drop flips were both bonkers. Would have been interesting to see what Semenuk had in store, along with Carson... no one else sent a 360 as big as his today. Godziek deserves some praise too, his 360 drop was pretty massive - to think that in his rampage prep video he was practicing 3 drops on his DH bike off a 10ft cliff!
[Reply]
+ 2
msauerbrey
(1 hours ago)
Lol Brendog got jipped on his score that's ridiculous...
[Reply]
+ 0
jflb
(2 hours ago)
Great job kacking it on the last two runs redbull
[Reply]
