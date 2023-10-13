Coming Up Live in 1 Hour: Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Watch all the action live from Virgin, Utah.

*This year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries.*

Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


33 Comments
  • 30 0
 I have 2 choices:
Get baked and go digging alone
Get baked and watch rampage alone

I am alone
  • 11 0
 Most relatable pinkbike commenter
  • 1 0
 at least you've got day set with step 1
  • 2 1
 I think there are other options.
  • 17 0
 Hoping everyone walks away unscathed! Thanks to all the riders who are competing and pushing the sport!
  • 18 0
 Don't rob Brendog!
  • 6 0
 Year of the Dog baby!
  • 13 1
 Soooooo anyone got a way to watch in the US without ESPN+ and without going the whole VPN route?
  • 1 0
 Move to Canada
  • 2 0
 Is it not on RedBull TV?
  • 1 0
 Is Pinkbike broadcasting as well?
  • 2 0
 @JonnyTheWeasel: *This year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries.*
  • 2 1
 It usually is on YouTube a day after the event. Not a Livestream but does it matter?
  • 3 2
 Sooooooo VPNs are like super easy to get and free (Opera browser) so why is another way needed?
  • 1 0
 Here they just stream it on YouTube for free. Maybe it's free for me because it's on ESPN+ in America and you have to pay for it. In which case the rest of the world thanks you for your sacrifice America!
  • 3 0
 YouTube live stream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OG1KEjJu48
  • 1 0
 @foggnm: kinda does it’s hard to escape seeing stuff on social media.
  • 1 0
 @jimjordan23: Not in the US Frown
  • 1 0
 @everythingsucks: This is Pinkbike...you don't expect me to read before I type do you?!

Anyway... that sucks!
  • 1 0
 If you go to the redbull rampage info page on RedBull TV, theres a menu icon. Click that and change your region to anything other than united states of america. works for me
  • 10 0
 Remember when we didn't have to VPN in to watch Red Bull Rampage in our own country?
  • 8 0
 Good luck and stay safe riders! I'm getting ready to rip a bowl and watch the show.
  • 1 0
 Bowl n beer now
  • 2 0
 Well this is frustrating. Got the day off of work. Set myself up with a comfy chair, a set of 240 hubs, spokes, and fr560 rims to build up so I could have my bikers version of movie theater popcorn. Only to turn the TV to redbull TV and not have it available. Ouch.
Anyone outside of the US have the ability to be a Robin Hood and set up a stream for those who sacrifice streaming service bills for bike parts?
  • 1 0
 Download the Opera browser. Set the VPN to Europe. Enjoy.
  • 1 0
 Red Bull f’ed us all didn’t they
  • 19 15
 The U.S. is such a cunt of a country. I hate living in this completely commodified dystopia.
  • 11 6
 You are free to leave anytime, or work hard to change the situation. We’re not perfect, but fortunately far better off than multiple other countries I’ve lived in.
  • 1 0
 @baxterbike: I plan to leave. And yes, better than some countries, worse than others. Ultimately, that perception depends on what you as an individual value. I betcha there are plenty of people on Pinkbike happy they don't live in this shit hole.

Thank you though for that far too common hillbilly rhetoric of "if you don't like it you can leave, uhmerica good". Never heard that one!

Anyone have a job and place to stay in Portugal??
  • 1 0
 ESPN+ is like $5/month pay for it or VPN and use RedBull TV. You're 34, you really can't find $5 to rub together and actually support the sport you alledgedly like?
  • 1 0
 I don’t know what a vpn is. I just want to be able to have it on my tv for free the way it used to be. I was going to have buddies over and keep my son home from school but Red Bull ruined those plans.
  • 1 0
 ahh - the workstation offshore gateway works Big Grin
  • 1 0
 And dont rob Genon !





