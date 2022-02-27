close
Live Now: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2022

Feb 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFollow urban downhill riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso. The skills of the riders will be tested on this urban track peppered with stairs, corners and concrete.Red Bull Bike


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Enjoy this while we can.
  • 1 0
 BMX backround
  • 1 2
 what is a POD

