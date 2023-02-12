Live Now: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023

Feb 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFollow urban downhill riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso. The skills of the riders will be tested on this urban track peppered with stairs, corners and concrete.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Red Bull


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I feel like having a short travel bike could help on this course but I don’t know
  • 1 0
 It will be a 3 race urban dh series yes redbull!
  • 1 0
 But I don't have a subscription??





