Live Now: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023
Feb 12, 2023
Ed Spratt
Follow urban downhill riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso. The skills of the riders will be tested on this urban track peppered with stairs, corners and concrete.
Red Bull Bike
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Red Bull
1
0
Rowannnn
(20 mins ago)
I feel like having a short travel bike could help on this course but I don’t know
[Reply]
1
0
FrancisDee
(5 mins ago)
It will be a 3 race urban dh series yes redbull!
[Reply]
1
0
Pedal-Bin
(2 mins ago)
But I don't have a subscription??
[Reply]
