Pinkbike is experiencing server issues, the site is loading slow and many functions are not working (Uploading content).
We apologize for the inconvenience, get out and enjoy some trails this weekend.

Replay: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2024

Mar 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe world's largest urban downhill race is turning 20! The best riders from across the globe will join us in an epic and insane celebration at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Red Bull


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,975 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel
59608 views
Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains
58599 views
Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 
56901 views
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
55534 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender
45587 views
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
40494 views
Industry Digest: 30% Drop in Shimano Annual Bike Sales, Apple Vision Pro Shopping Apps, Brake Lever Lawsuits & More
39414 views
First Ride: Revel Rascal V2
34630 views

21 Comments
  • 27 0
 It's Sunday evening in Europe. Missus wanted us to watch Netflix after the kids went to bed. Sorry, not this time babe!
  • 6 0
 I admire thy strength, Sire.
  • 4 0
 Brave soldier!
  • 3 2
 @cherouvim, don't forget to take your sleeping bag when you sleeping outside tonight.
  • 21 1
 Best commentary in mountain biking. These two need to commentate everything
  • 3 1
 this!
  • 2 9
flag MattQEkBp1 (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 They’re really not that great, the black dude seems high and talks in circles and the beard dye guy constantly loses his train of thought during the race runs
  • 2 0
 @MattQEkBp1:
BOOOOOOOO BOOOOOOO
  • 8 0
 REDBULL>UCI. By so much.
  • 1 9
flag MattQEkBp1 (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Boring competitions, I’ll take the uci any day
  • 6 1
 Do you think removing the battery from an ebike when you're used to that weight would throw you off?
  • 10 0
 Maybe. Man, that was a nasty crash.
  • 6 0
 i hope he is ok it was a quite hard crash
  • 10 0
 safe to assume no... as a full time professional rider, you can surely bet he has logged plenty of training time with that setup prior to the event. He didn't just show up in Chile and wing it. That drop almost sent a bunch of guys out the front door or over the bars after either having the back wheel hang up or losing spees and dropping the front wheel too low... definitely a gnarly crash so let's hope he is okay
  • 5 0
 I Valparaiso Red Bull for the badass free coverage!
  • 5 0
 Gutted for Slavic
  • 2 0
 Very good beans
  • 2 0
 Brazillllll
  • 1 0
 Why Pedro Burns was racing with a TLD shirt and not the TREK jersey??
  • 1 0
 Bouta be crazy
  • 1 2
 Ugh, bring back Claudio. Rob is golden as always, the other guy.....







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031680
Mobile Version of Website