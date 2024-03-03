Pinkbike is experiencing server issues, the site is loading slow and many functions are not working (Uploading content).
We apologize for the inconvenience, get out and enjoy some trails this weekend.
Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Replay: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2024
Mar 3, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
21 Comments
The world's largest urban downhill race is turning 20! The best riders from across the globe will join us in an epic and insane celebration at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Red Bull
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,975 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel
59608 views
Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains
58599 views
Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic?
56901 views
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
55534 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender
45587 views
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
40494 views
Industry Digest: 30% Drop in Shimano Annual Bike Sales, Apple Vision Pro Shopping Apps, Brake Lever Lawsuits & More
39414 views
First Ride: Revel Rascal V2
34630 views
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
27
0
cherouvim
(10 hours ago)
It's Sunday evening in Europe. Missus wanted us to watch Netflix after the kids went to bed. Sorry, not this time babe!
[Reply]
6
0
Bitelio
(9 hours ago)
I admire thy strength, Sire.
[Reply]
4
0
hamanndh
(9 hours ago)
Brave soldier!
[Reply]
3
2
Muddy-Runs
(7 hours ago)
@cherouvim
, don't forget to take your sleeping bag when you sleeping outside tonight.
[Reply]
21
1
Milesalley66
(9 hours ago)
Best commentary in mountain biking. These two need to commentate everything
[Reply]
3
1
Jolinwood
(5 hours ago)
this!
[Reply]
2
9
MattQEkBp1
(4 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
They’re really not that great, the black dude seems high and talks in circles and the beard dye guy constantly loses his train of thought during the race runs
[Reply]
2
0
JamesPBlaw
(3 hours ago)
@MattQEkBp1
:
BOOOOOOOO BOOOOOOO
[Reply]
8
0
Tigergoosebumps
(4 hours ago)
REDBULL>UCI. By so much.
[Reply]
1
9
MattQEkBp1
(4 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Boring competitions, I’ll take the uci any day
[Reply]
6
1
Fill-Freakin
(8 hours ago)
Do you think removing the battery from an ebike when you're used to that weight would throw you off?
[Reply]
10
0
dustyvoid
(8 hours ago)
Maybe. Man, that was a nasty crash.
[Reply]
6
0
konafreak90
(8 hours ago)
i hope he is ok it was a quite hard crash
[Reply]
10
0
davetrumpore
(7 hours ago)
safe to assume no... as a full time professional rider, you can surely bet he has logged plenty of training time with that setup prior to the event. He didn't just show up in Chile and wing it. That drop almost sent a bunch of guys out the front door or over the bars after either having the back wheel hang up or losing spees and dropping the front wheel too low... definitely a gnarly crash so let's hope he is okay
[Reply]
5
0
brunzun
(9 hours ago)
I Valparaiso Red Bull for the badass free coverage!
[Reply]
5
0
allmountainrider81
(7 hours ago)
Gutted for Slavic
[Reply]
2
0
haveaday
(8 hours ago)
Very good beans
[Reply]
2
0
linguica
(7 hours ago)
Brazillllll
[Reply]
1
0
bicitechmtb
(5 mins ago)
Why Pedro Burns was racing with a TLD shirt and not the TREK jersey??
[Reply]
1
0
bKrack
(9 hours ago)
Bouta be crazy
[Reply]
1
2
Nonsmoker
(37 mins ago)
Ugh, bring back Claudio. Rob is golden as always, the other guy.....
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031680
Mobile Version of Website
BOOOOOOOO BOOOOOOO