Coming Up Live in 1 Hour: Semi-Finals at the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of Finals later today riders are getting between the tape for the Elite DH Semi-Finals. Catch all the action below.

Elite Women



Elite Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
140524 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
73153 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
62080 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
52117 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40932 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40380 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31658 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
30820 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Oof!
  • 1 0
 All eyes on Sam Hill
  • 1 0
 11.34 CEST!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039578
Mobile Version of Website