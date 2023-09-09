Live Now: Semi-Finals at the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of Finals later today riders are getting between the tape for the Elite DH Semi-Finals. Catch all the action below.




Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


11 Comments
  • 7 0
 Noooo… GC just said about Hoffman she did well after an off yesterday … she was on social media last night saying the crash was fine but she’s been ill.. do your homework man..that’s why she took it easy, the Irish chap mentioned it but he doesn’t listen
  • 5 0
 The Irish guy asked Myriam a question, but then interrupted her to announce Seagrave was back a couple seconds. Both guys could be more selective and measured with delivering numbers.
  • 3 0
 Hold on if the mighty Miriam is on co commentary I’ll give it a go .. until ..Gracia says ‘Sheez fast’ yes I can see that when it’s green mate..
  • 2 0
 She is a great addition in my uneducated, unqualified opinion. Seems to balance out the boys and bring insight rather than just buzzwords and …. ….
  • 4 0
 The ambient sound (STFU Cedric) option is greyed out on GCN+.
WHY?!
  • 4 1
 Great News. Myriam Nicole Is back in the booth. Hope Mr Aaron Gwin makes an appearance later too.
  • 2 0
 I've heard he's back in the US. If that's correct I hope they get someone else in. Or get Josh back in the booth, so much better than Ric.
  • 1 0
 Tap square speech bubble,select ‘ambient sound’ and watch without commentary… ridiculous but necessary.
  • 1 0
 Its greyed out. Can't click it.
  • 4 0
 I push mute , put music on and shout “LOOK AT THE TIME”@lestooge:
  • 2 1
 funny how myriam (who s doing a good job) comment on every women except for marine cabirou...





