Live Now: Semi-Finals at the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
Sep 9, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
11 Comments
Ahead of Finals later today riders are getting between the tape for the Elite DH Semi-Finals. Catch all the action below.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,685 articles
11 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
jayhex
(1 hours ago)
Noooo… GC just said about Hoffman she did well after an off yesterday … she was on social media last night saying the crash was fine but she’s been ill.. do your homework man..that’s why she took it easy, the Irish chap mentioned it but he doesn’t listen
[Reply]
5
0
sonuvagun
(53 mins ago)
The Irish guy asked Myriam a question, but then interrupted her to announce Seagrave was back a couple seconds. Both guys could be more selective and measured with delivering numbers.
[Reply]
3
0
jayhex
(1 hours ago)
Hold on if the mighty Miriam is on co commentary I’ll give it a go .. until ..Gracia says ‘Sheez fast’ yes I can see that when it’s green mate..
[Reply]
2
0
gcrider
(56 mins ago)
She is a great addition in my uneducated, unqualified opinion. Seems to balance out the boys and bring insight rather than just buzzwords and …. ….
[Reply]
4
0
lestooge
(1 hours ago)
The ambient sound (STFU Cedric) option is greyed out on GCN+.
WHY?!
[Reply]
4
1
gcrider
(1 hours ago)
Great News. Myriam Nicole Is back in the booth. Hope Mr Aaron Gwin makes an appearance later too.
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(39 mins ago)
I've heard he's back in the US. If that's correct I hope they get someone else in. Or get Josh back in the booth, so much better than Ric.
[Reply]
1
0
jayhex
(1 hours ago)
Tap square speech bubble,select ‘ambient sound’ and watch without commentary… ridiculous but necessary.
[Reply]
1
0
lestooge
(1 hours ago)
Its greyed out. Can't click it.
[Reply]
4
0
gcrider
(1 hours ago)
I push mute , put music on and shout “LOOK AT THE TIME”@lestooge:
[Reply]
2
1
Daddybear
(45 mins ago)
funny how myriam (who s doing a good job) comment on every women except for marine cabirou...
[Reply]
