Live Now: Semi-Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
Oct 7, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
Ahead of Finals later today riders are getting between the tape for the Elite DH Semi-Finals. Catch all the action below.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,792 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
2
4
Xaelber93
(53 mins ago)
It's ridiculous how present Kade Edwards is in all the content output around the world cups. He's probably worth more than most top 20 guys. Hope the rumors about him leaving the world cup scene are false and his switching to another team instead, where he's paid what he's actually worth.
[Reply]
3
0
lister11
(23 mins ago)
What?
[Reply]
2
0
OceanParkDan351
(23 mins ago)
Trek has 3 spots and as of right now only 1/3 is actually trying to win
[Reply]
1
0
ben13bm
(11 mins ago)
He doesn't really enjoy the racing, much like Kaos he like to ride his bike and have fun and for a lot of riders WC racing isn't that fun anymore.
[Reply]
2
0
snomaster
(46 mins ago)
Who’s got the live weather updates on the scene?
[Reply]
1
0
nateb
(20 mins ago)
www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/forecasts/ski-and-snow/hourly-weather-forecast/quebec/mont-sainte-anne
[Reply]
1
0
Muckal
(2 mins ago)
Serious question: does anybody outside the bike realm use the term 'stoked'?
[Reply]
