Live Now: Semi-Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of Finals later today riders are getting between the tape for the Elite DH Semi-Finals. Catch all the action below.




Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023


7 Comments
  • 2 4
 It's ridiculous how present Kade Edwards is in all the content output around the world cups. He's probably worth more than most top 20 guys. Hope the rumors about him leaving the world cup scene are false and his switching to another team instead, where he's paid what he's actually worth.
  • 3 0
 What?
  • 2 0
 Trek has 3 spots and as of right now only 1/3 is actually trying to win
  • 1 0
 He doesn't really enjoy the racing, much like Kaos he like to ride his bike and have fun and for a lot of riders WC racing isn't that fun anymore.
  • 1 0
 Serious question: does anybody outside the bike realm use the term 'stoked'?





