Live Now: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 12, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
25 Comments
Check out all the action from the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Score
Time
20
4
14pslope
(5 hours ago)
In before some old geezers start spewing about wanting tricks from the good old days and/or that we need fewer tailwhips cause they've never even done a gap jump.
[Reply]
12
0
coadymacmillan
(5 hours ago)
This isn't the rampage thread
[Reply]
4
0
gcrider
(5 hours ago)
What’s a gap jump? I cant even wheelie!!
Old geyser
Rotorua
[Reply]
2
0
rabcity
(5 hours ago)
These guys put on an amazing show. It always baffles me to see how angry people get haha
[Reply]
6
0
scott-townes
(4 hours ago)
INB4 some old geezers and newer fanboys whom don't understand what they're watching and complain about "cooler" looking runs scoring lower and they demand to speak to the judging manager.
[Reply]
20
1
jeffrocx
(4 hours ago)
Geezer here. I just want everyone to do tricks like Jaxson Riddle did at rampage. For reference: heel clicker, front flip dismount. While I'm here, just wanted to talk to you guys about telling stories that don’t go anywhere.
Like the time I took the ferry to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for my shoe so I decided to go to Morganville, which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on them. Give me five bees for a quarter you’d say. Now where were we, oh ya. The important thing was that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time. They didn’t have white onions because of the war. The only thing you could get was those big yellow ones.
So anyway,
[Reply]
4
1
pdxallarounder
(4 hours ago)
Old geezer here, but I watch these with my 12 year old son and yeah I can clear a gap jump on a dj. I would like to see Johansson and Rogatkin stick their runs and Fedko pull something special to win. That would be a great way to end the series.
[Reply]
1
2
coadymacmillan
(4 hours ago)
@jeffrocx
: I agree
[Reply]
2
1
Jaylynx
(3 hours ago)
@jeffrocx
: Lmfao
[Reply]
1
0
jeffrocx
(3 hours ago)
@Jaylynx
: credit actually goes to whoever wrote that but for the Simpsons, what a gem!
[Reply]
1
0
DigRenno
(2 hours ago)
@pdxallarounder
: am I missing something or isn’t it if Emil wins this one it’s another triple crown! Up for him to grab…
[Reply]
1
0
kingtut87
(1 hours ago)
@DigRenno
: nope, he had a bad crash at the last round in Cairns.
[Reply]
1
0
my-yeti-broke
(1 hours ago)
@kingtut87
: triple crown is innsbruck, joyride and rotorua. cairns is newer so doesn't count for triple crown.
[Reply]
1
0
coadymacmillan
(7 mins ago)
@my-yeti-broke
: It counts, you just need to win 3 of any 4
[Reply]
4
0
commutercross
(3 hours ago)
Hoping jibby and tech tricks that look cool af get scored high on the spine feature!! I loved all of the new random features on course this year, and I'm super excited for the spine. BEST OF LUCK TO ALL OF THE RIDERS!!!
[Reply]
5
2
robbyking
(5 hours ago)
If David Godziek gets a full run top to bottom he’s going to take it down, mark my words!
[Reply]
7
3
KevinBurn
(6 hours ago)
LETS FUCKING GO NICHOLI
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
What a sick course. I love the direction they've gone with the course designs this year. Healthy mix of huge and jibby.
[Reply]
3
1
beater32
(5 hours ago)
So many Tailwhips. Oh..
[Reply]
2
0
threesixtykickflip
(1 hours ago)
...bloody Seagulls
[Reply]
1
1
Aleven
(1 hours ago)
They killed the autoplay!!!
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Only because it's the RedBull player.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
16
stella10
(4 hours ago)
Is anyone else thinking "Who cares"?
[Reply]
1
0
steezejenkins
(3 hours ago)
Nah, I'm thinking of course it's delayed
[Reply]
2
0
freeridejerk888
(3 hours ago)
No just you Strava king
[Reply]
