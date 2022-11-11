Watch
Replay: Speed and Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 11, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
6 Comments
Check out all the action from the CLIF Speed & Style at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Click the video player above to see timing in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Score
Time
1
0
plyawn
(3 hours ago)
Someone tell the announcer that in speed and style going "extra boosty" actually hurts your time.
Had to turn it off after just the first men's race when they wouldn't stop talking about Lemoine "knowing what he has to do" throwing in a x-up after his double truck, totally oblivious to Fredrikson doing triple truck
[Reply]
3
1
charleskoehn
(14 hours ago)
Fresh gravy
[Reply]
1
0
pinkknip
(4 hours ago)
Peter K has an internal routed brake through the stem.
[Reply]
2
1
Jaminlk
(14 hours ago)
With the biscuits...
[Reply]
1
1
threesixtykickflip
(13 hours ago)
...we want Hecklers Puddle \m/
[Reply]
1
1
ads10
(13 hours ago)
And the bread sticks
[Reply]
Had to turn it off after just the first men's race when they wouldn't stop talking about Lemoine "knowing what he has to do" throwing in a x-up after his double truck, totally oblivious to Fredrikson doing triple truck