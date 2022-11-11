Replay: Speed and Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 11, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


Check out all the action from the CLIF Speed & Style at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Click the video player above to see timing in your hometown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2022


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Someone tell the announcer that in speed and style going "extra boosty" actually hurts your time.

Had to turn it off after just the first men's race when they wouldn't stop talking about Lemoine "knowing what he has to do" throwing in a x-up after his double truck, totally oblivious to Fredrikson doing triple truck
  • 3 1
 Fresh gravy
  • 1 0
 Peter K has an internal routed brake through the stem.
  • 2 1
 With the biscuits...
  • 1 1
 ...we want Hecklers Puddle \m/
  • 1 1
 And the bread sticks





