Live Now: U23 XC Racing from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

Jun 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After an incredible first round of racing at Nove Mesto the U23 XC World Cup racing is back to take on Lenzerheide. Catch all the action below.

U23 Women



U23 Men




