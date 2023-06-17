Coming Up Live in 1 Hour: U23 XC Racing from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023

Jun 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back to take on Leogang. Catch all the action below.

U23 Women



U23 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Leogang World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
95742 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
74640 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
67423 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
53007 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
41113 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
32175 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
31234 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
31230 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048213
Mobile Version of Website