Live Now: U23 XC Racing from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Sep 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back to take on Les Gets. Catch all the action below.

U23 Men



U23 Women




2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Click link to watch u23 woman live (stupidly didn't look at uci schedule), see that it's actually u23 men on now
  • 1 0
 Nice F'ing wood drop.... claiming people like mad. Shit place for a smooth takeoff drop... wow.





