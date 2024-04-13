Watch
Live Now: U23 Men's XC Racing from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
Apr 13, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back for the first 2024 round in Brazil. Catch all the action below.
U23 Men (Live Now)
U23 Women (Coming Up Live on Sunday April 14)
Broadcast Live:
Sunday, April 14 - 10:00 Local Time / 14:00 BST / 6:00 PDT / 9:00 EDT / 15:00 CEST
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
XC Racing
Mairipora Xc World Cup 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,043 articles
