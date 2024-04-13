Live Now: U23 Men's XC Racing from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back for the first 2024 round in Brazil. Catch all the action below.

U23 Men (Live Now)



U23 Women (Coming Up Live on Sunday April 14)


Broadcast Live: Sunday, April 14 - 10:00 Local Time / 14:00 BST / 6:00 PDT / 9:00 EDT / 15:00 CEST



0 Comments







