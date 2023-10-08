Coming Up Live in 1 Hour: U23 XC Racing from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Oct 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back for the final 2023 round at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Catch all the action below.

U23 Men



U23 Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,797 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
88919 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
86769 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
80810 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
56783 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
42913 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
37871 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
37634 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
35210 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.051991
Mobile Version of Website